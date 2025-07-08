Two Wheeler Sales June 2025 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki, Royal Enfield

Two wheeler sales declined sharply in domestic markets while global demand ended on a more positive note in June 2025

A close look at leading two wheeler makers and their sales performance over June 2025 shows off a decline in numbers in domestic markets. Exports on the other hand, showed up stronger with both a YoY and MoM growth. This decline in local demand is expected during the onset of the monsoon season but is set to revive in the coming months with several new entrants in the fray.

Two Wheeler Domestic Sales – YoY and MoM Decline

When comparing two wheeler sales of June 2024 to June 2025, it is seen that the 6 leading manufacturers, Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj RE and Suzuki reported a total of 14,95,168 unit sales last month. This was a 3.17% YoY decline from 15,44,157 units sold in June 2024. It was also a MoM de-growth by 6% as against 15,90,552 units sold in May 2025.

Hero MotoCorp once again held the top most spot on this list with a 35.12% share and sales of 5,25,136 units, growing 6.86% YoY and 7.39% MoM. Honda witnessed a sharp domestic drop to 3,88,812 units, down by 19.43% YoY and 6.82% MoM. TVS at No. 3 has posted a 9.88% YoY increase in domestic sales to 2,81,012 units in June 2025 whereas sales had stood at 2,55,734 units in the same month last year. MoM sales however, declined sharply by 9.14%.

Bajaj Auto, currently commanding a strong position in the electric two wheeler segment, accounted for 1,49,317 unit sales last month with a 15.74% YoY and 21.99% MoM decline. It was followed by Royal Enfield (76,957 units) and Suzuki (73,934 units), both of which have observed a 16.40% and 4.01% increase in domestic sales. Royal Enfield sales also grew MoM by 1.50% while Suzuki suffered a sharp 31.40% MoM de-growth.

Two Wheeler Exports June 2025

In global markets, two wheelers were in higher demand. Numbers improved to 3,56,908 units in June 2025, up 34.51% YoY and 2.23% MoM. There had been 2,65,332 units and 3,49,125 units shipped in June 2024 and May 2025 respectively.

Every two wheeler maker on this list has seen exports grow on a YoY basis with Bajaj topping the list with 1,49,167 units shipped last month. This was a 17.98% YoY and 5.82% MoM growth. TVS sales also grew significantly by 57.58% YoY to 1,04,686 units while the company suffered a 2.05% MoM setback. Honda two wheeler exports were at 40,335 units, up by 11.42% YoY while numbers fell sharply by 15.72% on a MoM basis.

Two Wheeler Total June 2025 (Domestic + Exports)

Exports, having ended more positively in June 2025, drove up total sales volumes. Total sales stood at 18,52,076 units, a 2.35% YoY growth from 18,09,489 units sold in June 2024. It was however, a 4.52% MoM decline when compared to 19,39,677 units sold in May 2025.

Hero topped the sales list with 5,53,963 units showing off a 10.03% YoY and 9.11% MoM growth. It was followed by Honda, total sales of which dipped to 4.29,147 units while TVS sales at 3,85,698 units grew by 19.72% YoY but saw a 7.32% MoM decline. Total sales of Bajaj stood at 2,98,484 units indicating a YoY and MoM decline while sales of Suzuki (95,244 units) and Royal Enfield (89,540 units) ended more positively with a 7.88% and 22.42% YoY growth respectively.