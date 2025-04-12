Two Wheeler Sales March 2025, FY 25 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki, Royal Enfield

The Indian two-wheeler industry posted strong sales numbers in March 2025, continuing its growth momentum both year-on-year (YoY) and month-on-month (MoM). Key players like Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto, Suzuki, and Royal Enfield all contributed to the sector’s robust performance.

Year-on-Year (YoY) Performance

Hero MotoCorp maintained its lead in the domestic two-wheeler market, selling 5,10,086 units in March 2025, up 11.07% compared to 4,59,257 units in March 2024. Honda followed with 4,01,411 units, registering a 12.08% increase over 3,58,151 units sold a year ago. TVS Motor Company posted a strong 14.24% growth with 2,97,622 units sold in March 2025 compared to 2,60,532 units a year ago. Bajaj Auto’s sales remained flat, growing just 0.36% year-on-year to 1,83,659 units from 1,83,004 units.

Suzuki recorded an impressive 22.71% jump, selling 1,05,736 units compared to 86,164 units in March 2024. Royal Enfield (RE) had the highest growth among the major players, registering a massive 33.32% increase — from 66,044 units in March 2024 to 88,050 units in March 2025. Overall, the two-wheeler industry witnessed a 12.27% YoY growth in March 2025, with total sales at 15,86,564 units, up from 14,13,152 units in March 2024.

Month-on-Month (MoM) Performance

Month-on-month, the industry saw even stronger momentum. Hero MotoCorp posted a massive 42.76% MoM growth, with sales jumping from 3,57,296 units in February 2025 to 5,10,086 units in March 2025. Honda’s sales rose by 4.56% month-on-month, from 3,83,918 units to 4,01,411 units. TVS Motor Company also maintained positive momentum, growing 7.81% from 2,76,072 units to 2,97,622 units.

Bajaj Auto bounced back strongly with a 25.68% MoM growth, selling 1,83,659 units in March compared to 1,46,138 units in February. Suzuki showed stellar growth of 43.95%, selling 1,05,736 units compared to 73,455 units a month earlier. Royal Enfield clocked 8.97% MoM growth with 88,050 units in March 2025, up from 80,799 units in February 2025. Total domestic two-wheeler sales for March 2025 stood at 15,86,564 units, marking a significant 20.41% increase over February 2025’s 13,17,678 units.

Year-on-Year (YoY) Export Performance

Bajaj Auto continued to dominate two-wheeler exports from India, shipping 1,32,073 units in March 2025, marginally higher than 1,30,881 units in March 2024, registering a 0.91% growth. TVS Motor Company posted strong gains, with exports growing by 22.15% to 1,02,498 units compared to 83,914 units last year. Hero MotoCorp saw a notable 25.38% rise in exports, shipping 39,518 units compared to 31,518 units in March 2024.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) saw its exports decline by 8.01%, dropping from 28,304 units last year to 26,037 units this year. Suzuki grew its exports by 15.36%, reaching 20,194 units compared to 17,505 units last year. Royal Enfield recorded the highest YoY growth among major players, posting a 36.44% jump, exporting 12,971 units compared to 9,507 units in March 2024. Overall, India’s two-wheeler exports rose by 10.50% YoY in March 2025, with total shipments reaching 3,33,291 units compared to 3,01,629 units a year ago.

Month-on-Month (MoM) Export Performance

Month-on-month, however, two-wheeler exports recorded a decline. Bajaj Auto’s exports dropped by 13.84%, down from 1,53,280 units in February 2025 to 1,32,073 units in March 2025. TVS Motor also witnessed an 11.50% fall, exporting 1,02,498 units compared to 1,15,817 units in February. Hero MotoCorp, however, bucked the trend, posting a strong 28.63% MoM growth, exporting 39,518 units compared to 30,722 units the previous month.

Honda’s exports fell sharply by 32.43%, dropping from 38,531 units in February 2025 to 26,037 units in March 2025. Suzuki registered a 20.55% growth, exporting 20,194 units in March, up from 16,751 units a month ago. Royal Enfield also reported a strong 31.41% MoM growth, with 12,971 units exported compared to 9,871 units in February. Despite positive performances by some brands, overall two-wheeler exports declined by 8.68% MoM, with total shipments dropping from 3,64,972 units in February to 3,33,291 units in March 2025.

Total Sales (Domestic + Exports) YoY Performance

Hero MotoCorp led the charts by registering total (domestic + exports) sales of 5,49,604 units in March 2025, up by 11.99% compared to 4,90,775 units in March 2024. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) followed with 4,27,448 units, recording a 10.61% YoY growth over 3,86,455 units last year. TVS Motor Company delivered a strong performance with 4,00,120 units sold, growing by 16.16% over 3,44,446 units.

Bajaj Auto posted a marginal rise of 0.59%, with total sales moving up to 3,15,732 units from 3,13,885 units a year earlier. Suzuki Motorcycle India reported a stellar 21.47% growth, selling 1,25,930 units versus 1,03,669 units last year. Royal Enfield continued its upward trajectory, recording a solid 33.71% growth with 1,01,021 units sold, compared to 75,551 units in March 2024. Cumulatively, total two-wheeler sales (domestic + exports) stood at 19,19,855 units in March 2025, up by 11.96% over March 2024’s 17,14,781 units.

Total Sales (Domestic + Exports) MoM Performance

On a month-on-month basis, two-wheeler sales also showed a healthy uptick. Hero MotoCorp surged 41.64%, growing from 3,88,018 units in February 2025 to 5,49,604 units in March. Honda recorded a modest 1.18% MoM growth, selling 4,27,448 units compared to 4,22,449 units. TVS Motor posted a 2.10% MoM rise, clocking 4,00,120 units against 3,91,889 units in February.

Bajaj Auto grew by 5.45%, with sales climbing to 3,15,732 units from 2,99,418 units. Suzuki registered a sharp 39.60% growth, increasing from 90,206 units in February to 1,25,930 units in March 2025. Royal Enfield also improved by 11.42%, growing from 90,670 units to 1,01,021 units. Overall, the Indian two-wheeler industry sold 19,19,855 units in March 2025, achieving a 14.10% MoM growth over February’s 16,82,650 units.

Two-Wheeler Sales FY 2025

The Indian two-wheeler industry posted robust growth during Financial Year 2025 (April 2024 – March 2025), across domestic sales, exports, and overall volumes. Strong domestic demand, coupled with improving export markets, helped major manufacturers like Hero, Honda, Bajaj, Suzuki, and Royal Enfield achieve healthy year-on-year (YoY) growth.

Domestic Sales – FY 2025 vs FY 2024

Hero MotoCorp maintained its leadership in the domestic market, selling 56,11,758 units in FY25, a 3.53% increase over 54,20,532 units in FY24. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) emerged as the biggest gainer, growing by 17.57% with 53,26,092 units sold compared to 45,30,196 units a year ago. Bajaj Auto posted modest growth of 2.56%, retailing 23,08,249 units in FY25 versus 22,50,585 units in FY24. Suzuki Motorcycle India registered a healthy 13.53% rise, selling 10,45,662 units over last year’s 9,21,009 units. Royal Enfield recorded 9,02,757 domestic units, achieving 8.14% growth over FY24’s 8,34,795 units. Overall, domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 8.87%, reaching 1,51,94,518 units compared to 1,39,57,117 units last fiscal.

Exports – FY 2025 vs FY 2024

Exports also witnessed a strong rebound during FY25, led by Bajaj Auto which shipped 16,74,060 units, up by 13.32% compared to 14,77,338 units last year. Honda recorded an impressive 39% export growth, delivering 5,05,012 units against 3,63,326 units in FY24. Hero MotoCorp boosted its export volumes by a remarkable 43.05%, selling 2,87,429 units versus 2,00,923 units. Suzuki witnessed a marginal export decline of 1.12%, shipping 2,10,499 units against 2,12,893 units previously. Royal Enfield’s exports grew sharply by 37.47%, with 1,07,143 units exported in FY25 compared to 77,937 units in FY24. Cumulatively, two-wheeler exports surged 19.37%, totaling 27,84,143 units against 23,32,417 units last year.

Total Sales (Domestic + Exports) – FY 2025 vs FY 2024

When combining domestic sales and exports, Hero MotoCorp sold a total of 58,99,187 units in FY25, registering a 4.94% YoY growth over 56,21,455 units in FY24. Honda followed with 58,31,104 units sold in FY25, reflecting a robust 19.16% growth over 48,93,522 units last year. Bajaj Auto recorded 39,82,309 units in total sales, achieving a 6.82% increase. Suzuki Motorcycle India grew by 10.78% to 12,56,161 units, while Royal Enfield reported 10,09,900 units, up 10.65% compared to FY24. Overall, the Indian two-wheeler industry sold 1,79,78,661 units in FY25, posting a healthy 10.37% growth over the previous year’s 1,62,89,534 units.