Two Wheeler Sales March 2026, FY 26 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki, RE, Yamaha

India’s two-wheeler market recorded healthy growth in March 2026, with total sales of 22,66,961 units, registering a 17.96% YoY growth compared to 19,21,819 units in March 2025. The top 6 manufacturers—Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki and Royal Enfield—continued to dominate the market, contributing the bulk of volumes across domestic and export markets.

Two Wheeler Sales FY 2026 – Total

Looking at full-year FY26 performance, the industry maintained strong momentum with total sales reaching 2,65,43,018 units, up 14.59% YoY. Hero MotoCorp remained the top-selling brand with 64,68,834 units (+9.66%), but Honda is closing the gap rapidly with 63,69,504 units, posting a much stronger 17.86% growth.

TVS emerged as the fastest-growing major OEM, recording 23.02% YoY growth with 56,70,000 units, driven by strong domestic and export performance. Bajaj reported 43,16,850 units (+8.40%), while Suzuki clocked 14,39,415 units (+14.59%).

Royal Enfield also delivered a solid year with 12,38,659 units (+22.65%), supported by its expanding portfolio. Yamaha, which also features among key players, registered 10,39,756 units, growing at a modest 3.79% YoY, indicating relatively stable demand compared to peers.

Two Wheeler Sales March 2026 – Total

Hero MotoCorp retained its leadership position with 5,98,198 units, posting an 8.50% YoY growth. Honda followed closely with 5,49,145 units, registering a strong 28.47% growth, making it one of the fastest-growing brands among the top players. TVS Motor Company secured third place with 4,98,584 units, up 24.61% YoY, while Bajaj Auto reported 3,80,473 units, growing by 20.51% YoY. Suzuki and Royal Enfield rounded off the list with 1,28,227 units (+1.64%) and 1,12,334 units (+11.20%), respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, overall growth stood at a modest 1.31%, indicating stable demand levels after a strong February. Hero and Royal Enfield showed notable MoM gains, while Honda and TVS saw slight declines.

Two Wheeler Sales March 2026 – Domestic

Domestic sales remained the primary growth driver, with total volumes reaching 18,64,465 units, up 17.50% YoY. Hero led domestic sales with 5,52,505 units, followed by Honda at 5,12,303 units. TVS posted strong numbers at 3,72,833 units (+25.27%), while Bajaj recorded 2,21,021 units (+20.34%).

Royal Enfield crossed the 1 lakh mark with 1,00,406 units (+14.03%), highlighting strong demand for its 350cc lineup. Suzuki, however, saw a marginal dip of -0.55% YoY, making it the only brand among the top six to report a decline in domestic sales. On a MoM basis, domestic sales grew 5.09%, with Bajaj showing the highest jump at 18.72%, followed by Royal Enfield and Hero.

Two Wheeler Sales March 2026 – Exports

Exports stood at 4,02,496 units, reflecting a 20.14% YoY growth, although volumes declined -13.15% MoM. Bajaj Auto continued to dominate exports with 1,59,452 units (+20.73%), followed by TVS at 1,25,751 units (+22.69%). Honda emerged as the fastest-growing exporter with a 41.50% YoY increase, reaching 36,842 units.

Hero MotoCorp exported 45,693 units (+10.78%), while Suzuki posted 22,830 units (+13.09%). Royal Enfield was the only brand to register a YoY decline in exports at -8.04%, though it saw a strong MoM recovery. With new launches, EV expansion and improving rural demand, the two-wheeler industry is expected to sustain its growth trajectory into the new fiscal year.