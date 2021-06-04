Two Wheeler Sales May 2021 – Hero, Bajaj, TVS, Honda, Royal Enfield

Two wheeler sales noted significant YoY growth both in domestic and global markets

Despite the on-going pandemic situation in the country, two wheeler sales are on the increase. Buyers are showing preference to personal model of travel and hence every two wheeler maker, with the exception of Honda has posted positive sales in May 21 over that of May 20.

Two Wheeler Domestic Sales May 2021

Total two wheelers sold in India in May 21 stood at 3,30,823 units, a growth of 26.43 percent over 2,61,630 units sold in May 20. However, when comparing MoM domestic sales, it was a sorry picture. Every automaker in the country has posted a de-growth. Total two wheeler domestic sales were down 62.81 percent from 8,89,453 units sold in April 21.

Taking YoY sales growth into account, Hero MotoCorp was at the lead with 1,59,561 units sold, a YoY growth of 46.59 percent as against 1,08,848 units sold in May 20. The company commands a 48.23 percent share. It was products such as the Splendor, HF Deluxe, Passion, and scooters that included Pleasure, Maestro and Destini that were most in demand.

Honda two Wheeler sales dipped 28 percent YoY to 38,763 units, down from 54,000 units sold in May 2020. Currently holding an 11.72 percent share, MoM sales had fallen 83.86 percent as against 2,40,100 units sold in April 21 when market share was also at 26.99 percent.

TVS Motor sales increased 26.83 percent to 52,084 units in May 21, up from 41,067 units sold in May 20. MoM sales however, dipped 60.36 percent as compared to 1,31,386 units sold in April 21. The Apache range was the best selling in the segment while in terms of scooters, it was the Jupiter, Ntorq and iQube that were most in demand.

YoY domestic sales of Bajaj Auto also saw a significant increase at 53.60 percent to 60,342 units, up from 39,286 units sold in May 20 while MoM sales dipped 52.33 percent as compared to 1,26,570 units sold in April 21. Royal Enfield also noted positive YoY sales with MoM sales dipping 58.86 percent.

Two Wheeler Exports May 21

Every two wheeler maker in India reported significant YoY sales growth. Total exports, which stood at 1,7,657 units in May 20 increased 91.56 percent to 3,32,653 units in May 21. However, MoM exports dipped 15.47 percent as compared to 3,93,535 units shipped in April 21.

Bajaj Auto claimed the export charts maintaining its leadership with a 54.17 percent share. Exports increased 145.15 percent to 1,80,212 units in May 21, up from 73,512 units exported in May 20. MoM exports however dipped 18.68 percent as against 2,21,603 units shipped in April 21.

TVS Motor Co reported positive YoY and MoM growth, up 7.94 percent and 7.94 percent respectively. While Hero MotoCorp exports surged 512.49 percent YoY to 19,405 units MoM exports, dipped 20.86 percent as against 29,671 units exported in April 21.

It was Honda that noted the most YoY percentage increase. Exports which had stood at 820 units in May 20 increased a substantial 2266.46 percent to 19,405 units in May 21. However, these exports were significantly lower by 54.81 percent with 42,945 units exported in April 21.

Royal Enfield exports also increased 955.70 percent to 7,221 units in May 21, up from 684 units shipped in May 20 while MoM exports increased 60.15 percent with April 21 export figures at 4,509 units with the Royal Enfield Classic, Bullet, Meteor and Electra making up the bulk of global sales.