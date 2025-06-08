Two Wheeler Sales May 2025 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki, Royal Enfield

India’s two-wheeler industry posted a healthy uptick in May 2025, with combined domestic and export sales from major OEMs totalling 19,39,677 units. This translates to a 5.5% year-on-year (YoY) growth and a strong 11.86% month-on-month (MoM) rise compared to April 2025.

Two Wheeler Sales May 2025 – Domestic

In the domestic market, total sales stood at 15,90,552 units, registering a modest 2.94% YoY growth and a robust 14.02% MoM increase. Hero MotoCorp led the domestic charts with 4,88,997 units, growing 1.99% YoY and surging 69.48% MoM as supply volumes normalized.

TVS Motor and Suzuki showed impressive domestic gains, with TVS growing 14.07% YoY and Suzuki posting the highest growth of 17.11% among all major players. Royal Enfield also saw healthy domestic growth at 19.34% YoY, driven by demand for its 350cc and 650cc models. Honda was the only brand to report a domestic decline, falling 7.4% YoY.

Two Wheeler Exports May 2025

Exports also played a crucial role in driving overall volumes. The total export figure for May 2025 stood at 3,49,125 units, showing a strong 18.98% YoY growth and 2.94% MoM growth. Bajaj Auto remained the leader in exports with 1,40,958 units, up 20.33% YoY, followed closely by TVS at 1,06,879 units with a 20.84% increase. Royal Enfield emerged as the top export performer in terms of percentage growth, posting an impressive 81.96% YoY rise, thanks to its expanding international presence.

Two Wheeler Total May 2025 (Domestic + Exports)

Looking at the total sales performance (domestic + exports), TVS Motor Company emerged as the best YoY performer with 15.73% growth, followed by Royal Enfield at 25.94%. Bajaj grew at 8.80%, while Suzuki clocked 15.22% growth. Hero MotoCorp also posted positive YoY growth of 1.92%. However, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India reported a decline of 5.55% YoY, primarily due to reduced domestic dispatches.

On a MoM basis, Hero showed the most dramatic surge at 66.24%, followed by Suzuki at 14.12% and Bajaj at 4.54%. Honda and TVS both posted slight MoM declines, while Enfield grew modestly at 3.32%.

With the industry recovering and gearing up for upcoming launches and festive demand, May 2025 sales data reflects a cautiously optimistic outlook for India’s two-wheeler market. Growing exports, improving domestic demand, and strong performances from players like TVS, Suzuki, and Enfield are positive indicators for the months ahead.