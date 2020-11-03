Two Wheeler Sales Oct 2020 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki, Royal Enfield, Yamaha

Powered by the festive mood, two-wheeler sales continued to be buoyant in October

A total of 19,91,260 units were sold, which is YoY gain of 15.77%. Sales during the corresponding period last year stood at 17,19,962 units. MoM gain is 8.01%, as compared to 18,43,599 units sold in September 2020.

Hero, Honda, TVS in top three

At 32.54%, Hero MotoCorp has registered the highest percentage YoY growth in October. A total of 7,32,498 units were sold, as compared to 5,52,672 units in October last year. MoM growth is 5.05%, as compared to 6,97,293 units sold in September 2020. The company’s market share in October stands at 36.79%. Primary growth drivers for Hero are its popular commuter bikes, Splendor and HF Deluxe.

Honda Two Wheelers is at second place with 4,94,459 units sold in October. YoY growth is 1.36%, as compared to 4,87,819 units sold in October last year. Interestingly, while sales were expected to grow in October, the company has registered negative MoM growth of -1.28%. Sales in September 2020 were higher at 5,00,887 units. Honda’s primary growth driver continues to be its popular Activa scooter. The company’s market share was 24.83% in October.

TVS Motor takes the third spot with 3,01,380 units sold in October. YoY gain is 19.27%, as compared to 2,52,684 units sold in October last year. MoM growth is 24.66%, as compared to 2,41,762 units sold in September 2020. Some of the bestsellers in TVS portfolio include XL Super, Jupiter, and Apache. The company commanded a 15.14% market share in October. If we combine the top three (Hero + Honda + TVS), their collective market share turns out to be more than 75%.

At number four is Bajaj with 2,68,631 units sold in October. YoY gain is 10.77%, as compared to 2,42,516 units sold in October last year. MoM gain is 22.38%, as compared to 2,19,500 units sold in September 2020. The primary growth driver for Bajaj continues to be its Pulsar range. Other contributors include CT100 and Platina. The company’s market share in October was 13.49%.

Suzuki takes the fifth spot with 67,225 units sold in October. YoY gain is 1.53%, as compared to 66,215 units sold in October last year. MoM gain is 3.11%, as compared to 65,195 units sold in September 2020. Suzuki’s bestsellers continue to be Access, Gixxer, and Burgman. The company’s market share was 3.38% in October 2020.

No Two Wheeler Sales Oct-20 Oct-19 1 Hero 7,32,498 5,52,672 2 Honda 4,94,459 4,87,819 3 TVS 3,01,380 2,52,684 4 Bajaj 2,68,631 2,42,516 5 Suzuki 67,225 66,215 6 Enfield 66,891 71,964 7 Yamaha 60,176 46,082 – Total 19,91,260 17,19,952

Royal Enfield YoY sales down

At number six is Royal Enfield with 66,891 units sold in October. It is the only two-wheeler manufacturer to register negative YoY growth in October. Sales are down -7.05%, as compared to 71,964 units sold in October last year. However, MoM sales have improved 19.64%, as compared to 55,910 units sold in September 2020. The company’s bestseller continues to be its Classic 350 motorcycle.

Yamaha is placed seventh in the list with 60,176 units sold in October. While YoY sales are positive at 30.58%, MoM sales are down by -4.56%. Yamaha’s bestsellers in October include R15, MT15, Ray, FZ and Fascino.