Two Wheeler Sales Oct 2021 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Royal Enfield

While two-wheeler segment has registered negative growth in domestic market, export growth is largely flat in October

A total of 14,20,528 units were sold in the domestic market in October. YoY numbers are down by -25.95%, as compared to 19,18,465 units sold in October last year. All leading two-wheeler manufacturers have negative YoY growth in the month. MoM growth is also negative at -3.37%, as compared to 14,70,011 units sold in September 2021. Only Honda has negative MoM growth in October.

Exports are relatively better, registering YoY growth of 0.52%. A total of 3,36,598 units were exported in October 2021, as compared to 3,34,865 units in October last year. The ones with negative YoY export growth are Bajaj and Royal Enfield. MoM export growth is down by -0.47%, as compared to 3,38,179 units exported in September 2021. Only Bajaj and Honda have positive MoM export growth in October.

Two Wheeler Sales Oct 2021

Hero MotoCorp continues to lead with sales of 5,27,779 units in October. YoY sales growth is down by -33.29%, as compared to 7,91,137 units sold in October last year. Market share is at 37.15%. In MoM terms, Hero has made gains of 4.42% in comparison to 5,05,462 units sold in September 2021.

At number two is Honda with sales of 3,94,623 units in October. Honda has lost a fifth of its YoY sales, as compared to 4,94,459 units sold in October last year. Market share is at 27.78%. MoM numbers are also negative at -14.89%. In September 2021, Honda sales were at 4,63,679 units.

TVS is third with sales of 2,58,777 units in October. While YoY growth is down by -14.14%, MoM numbers have improved by 6.02%. Sales in October last year were at 3,01,380 units. In September, the company had sold 2,44,084 units. TVS market share in October is at 18.22%.

At number four is Bajaj with sales of 1,98,738 units in October. YoY growth is down by -26.02%, as compared to 2,68,631 units sold in October last year. Market share is at 13.99%. MoM growth is up by 14.25%, as compared to 1,73,945 units sold in September 2021.

Royal Enfield is next with sales of 40,611 units in October. YoY growth is down by -35.39%, as compared to 62,858 units sold in October last year. In percentage terms, Enfield has the biggest drop in YoY sales. However, MoM growth is close to 50% in comparison to 27,233 units sold in September 2021. Royal Enfield market share is at 2.86%.

Two-wheeler exports October 2021

Bajaj continues to maintain its dominance in exports. The Pune based company exported 1,92,565 units in October. YoY growth is down by -4.51%, as compared to 2,01,659 units exported in October last year. Share is exports is 57.21%. MoM growth is positive at 2.93%, as compared to 1,87,091 units exported in September 2021.

At number two is TVS with exports of 82,736 units in October. While YoY numbers are up by 2.47%, MoM growth is down -6.44%. TVS share in exports is at 24.58%. Honda is third in the list with exports of 37,584 units in October. Both YoY and MoM numbers are up by 14.86% and 97.01%, respectively. Share in exports is at 11.17%. At number four and five are Hero and Royal Enfield. Exports are at 20,191 units and 3,522 units, respectively.