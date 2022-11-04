Two Wheeler Sales Oct 2022 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, RE, Suzuki

Apart from Hero MotoCorp that has negative growth, all other OEMs has posted positive YoY growth in domestic market in October

A total of 14,97,021 two-wheelers were sold in domestic market in October, as compared to 14,77,335 units in the corresponding period last year. While YoY growth is positive, MoM growth is down by -9.22%. Sales in September 2022 were higher at 16,49,062 units.

In exports, both YoY and MoM numbers are negative at -24.48% and -1.80%, respectively. Total exports in October 2022 were at 2,63,579 units, as compared to 3,48,999 units in October last year. Exports in September 2022 were at 2,68,408 units. Overall, domestic sales + exports have registered negative YoY growth of -3.60%. MoM growth is down by -8.18%.

Two-wheeler domestic sales Oct 2022

Hero MotoCorp leads in domestic market with sales of 4,42,825 units in October. YoY growth is down by -16.10%, as compared to 5,27,779 units sold in October last year. Market share is at 29.58%. Hero MoM growth is down by -12.78%, as compared to 5,07,690 units sold in September 2022.

At number two is Honda that has consistently bridged the gap with market leader Hero. Much of Honda’s domestic sales are contributed by Activa and CB Shine. Sales in October were at 4,25,969 units. YoY growth is 7.94%, as compared to 3,94,645 units sold in October last year. Market share is 28.45%. Honda MoM growth is down by -12.88%, as compared to 4,88,924 units sold in September 2022.

TVS is third with sales of 2,75,934 units in October. YoY growth is at 6.63%, as compared to 2,58,777 units sold in October last year. Market share is 18.43%. TVS MoM numbers are down by -2.80%, as compared to 2,83,878 units sold in September 2022.

At number four is Bajaj with sales of 2,06,131 units in October. YoY growth is 3.72%, as compared to 1,98,738 units sold in October last year. Market share is at 13.77%. Bajaj MoM growth is down by -7.53%, as compared to 2,22,912 units sold in September 2022.

Next is Royal Enfield that has registered a massive 88.44% jump in YoY growth. Sales have zoomed to 76,528 units, as compared to 40,611 units in October last year. Market share is at 5.11%. Royal Enfield MoM numbers are also positive at 3.91%. Sales in September 2022 were at 73,646 units.

Suzuki is 6th with sales of 69,634 units in October. YoY growth is 22.63%, as compared to 56,785 units sold in October last year. Market share is at 4.65%. Suzuki MoM growth is down by -3.30%, as compared to 72,012 units sold in September 2022.

Two-wheeler exports Oct 2022

Bajaj continues to dominate exports with market share of 51.51%. In October, 1,35,772 units were exported, as compared to 1,92,565 units in October last year. YoY export growth is down by -29.49%. Bajaj MoM export growth is 8.23%, as compared to 1,25,443 units in September 2022.

TVS is second highest exporter with 68,696 units. Share in exports is at 26.06%. Both YoY and MoM export growth is negative at -16.97% and -11.76%, respectively. Third in the list is Honda, with exports of 23,422 units in October. Share in exports is at 8.89%. Both YoY and MoM numbers are down by -37.68% and -20.97%, respectively.

Other OEMs in the export list are Suzuki (18,225 units), Hero (11,757) and Royal Enfield (5,707). Suzuki is the only OEM to have positive growth in both YoY and MoM terms. Hero has negative growth all across, at -41.77% YoY and -4.34% MoM. Royal Enfield has made an impressive YoY gain of 62.04%, but MoM export growth is down by -32.47%.