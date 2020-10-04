Two Wheeler Sales Sep 2020 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki, Royal Enfield

Hero Motocorp continues to lead the two wheeler sales segment with 39% market share in Sep 2020

The month of September was marked by increased sales and new launches with overall sales reporting double digit growth. Two wheeler makers in the country cite the upcoming festive season and the need for personal means of travel as reasons for this remarkable increase that follows several months of de-growth in view of the pandemic situation that struck the country in March this year.

Hero MotoCorp Limited has recorded its highest monthly gain in 2020 while the Honda Activa allowed the company to post its best sales in two years. TVS Motor is the only two wheeler in the list to have registered a decline in sales while Bajaj Auto recorded its highest ever exports. We assess each of these two wheeler makers in terms of sales both in domestic and global markets for the past month.

Hero MotoCorp inches close to 7 lakh mark

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of two wheelers, recorded its highest monthly sales this year during Sep 2020; with total sales of 7,156,718 units and registering growth of 16.9 percent as against sales of 6,12,204 units in September 2019. The company has scaled past the 7 lakh unit mark for the first time since the lockdown announced in March 2020. Taking into account motorcycle and scooter sales separately, the company sold 6,60,948 motorcycles and 54,770 scooters in September 2020, taking domestic sales to 6,97,293 units while exports stood at 18,425 units. It was the Hero Splendor that allowed the company to achieve such high sales.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India closed September with total sales breaching the 5 lakh unit mark in domestic markets. New model and increased consumer sentiments allowed the company to record domestic sales at 5,00,887 units, up from 4,55,896 units sold in September 2019. Exports however, fell 12.73 percent and stood at 25,978 units in the past month as against 29,767 units exported in the same month of the previous year. Total sales were at 5,26,865 units, up 8.48 percent as compared to 4,85,663 units sold in September 2019.

TVS Domestic Sales Decline

TVS Motor two wheeler sales for September 2020 stood at 3,13,332 units. Domestic sales were at 2,41,762 units in September 2020 while the company exported 71,570 two wheeler units in the past month. In domestic markets the company sold 1,39,689 motorcycles in September 2020, up from 1,23,918 units sold in September 2019. Scooter sales stood at 1,03,877 units, down 12.42 percent as against 1,18,612 units sold in the same month of the previous year. Of the company lineup, it was the TVS Apache that scored in terms of motorcycle sales while the Jupiter and NTorq were popular buys in the scooter segment.

Bajaj Auto Limited noted a 24 percent increase in total two wheeler sales in September 2020. Bajaj sales stood at 2,19,500 units as against 1,77,348 units sold in the same month of the previous year. Exports on the other hand increased by 16 percent recording the highest ever exports for the company. Exports stood at 1,85,351 units in September 2020, up from 1,59,382 units sold in September 2020. This took total two wheeler sales up 20 percent to 4,04,851 units.

Suzuki Motorcycle India sales in September 2020 stood at 71,661 units. This was a de-growth of 2.71 percent as against 73,658 units sold in September 2019. Domestic sales stood at 65,195 units while 6,446 units were exported. However, this was a substantial growth of 23.7 percent when compared to sales of 53,142 units produced in August 2020.

Royal Enfield sales stood at 60,041 units in September 2020 as compared to 59,500 units sold in September 2019. Of these total sales it was the Himalayan, Continental GT and Interceptor that clocked 5,891 units last month. Taking only domestic sales into account, the company sold 55,910 units last month, up 1.92 percent as against 54,858 units sold in September 2019. Exports dipped 11.01 percent to 4,131 units in the past month.