Two Wheeler Sales Sep 2025 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Royal Enfield, Suzuki

India’s two-wheeler industry recorded a strong performance in September 2025, with total sales of leading OEMs reaching 24.58 lakh units, marking a 7.85% year-on-year (YoY) growth and a 14.37% month-on-month (MoM) rise compared to August 2025. The festive momentum, improved rural demand, and new product launches helped most manufacturers post healthy gains.

Two Wheeler Domestic Sales – Sep 2025

Hero MotoCorp led the chart with 6,47,582 units, marking a 5% YoY and 24.7% MoM rise, while TVS and Bajaj posted double-digit gains of 11.96% and 5.34% respectively. Enfield and Suzuki recorded the highest growth at 43.17% and 37.05%, respectively, reflecting growing preference for premium and scooter segments.

Honda was the only brand to register a decline, down 5.7% YoY, but managed a 5.1% MoM uptick. Hero maintained its dominance with a 31.45% share, followed by Honda at 24.56%, and TVS at 20.07%. Bajaj and Enfield continued to strengthen their market presence, supported by robust festive buying and improved rural sentiment.

Two Wheeler Exports – Sep 2025

Exports surged 16.95% YoY to 3.98 lakh units, led by Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor, which together accounted for 67% of total shipments. Bajaj remained India’s top two-wheeler exporter with 1,57,665 units, up 11.7% YoY, followed by TVS at 1,10,644 units (+7.8% YoY). Honda’s export push continued strongly, with volumes up 32.24%, while Hero MotoCorp’s exports nearly doubled, posting 94.8% YoY growth.

However, Suzuki saw a 19.68% YoY decline in exports, and Enfield volumes remained modest despite 40.55% growth YoY. Compared to August 2025, total exports dipped slightly by 0.68%, largely due to lower shipments from TVS and Suzuki, while Honda and Hero managed sequential gains.

Two Wheeler Total (Domestic + Exports) – Sep 2025

The overall two-wheeler (domestic + exports) above, clocked 24.58 lakh units, up 7.85% YoY and 14.37% MoM, highlighting a strong festive surge and export recovery. Hero MotoCorp remained the top performer with 6,87,220 units (+7.9% YoY), followed by Honda with 5,68,164 units, despite a 2.6% YoY drop. TVS Motor posted an impressive 11% YoY growth, while Bajaj registered a healthy 7.6% rise.

Royal Enfield continued its stellar run, posting 42.94% YoY growth, driven by domestic success and strong overseas demand for its 350cc and 650cc lineup. Suzuki also recorded a sharp 24.48% YoY increase. With festive momentum building, the two-wheeler industry appears on track for one of its strongest quarters in recent years.

Two Wheeler Domestic and Exports – Q3 2025

India’s two-wheeler industry delivered a robust performance in Q3 FY25. Leading OEMs registering total sales of 65.07 lakh units, a 10.34% YoY growth compared to 58.97 lakh units in Q3 FY24. Strong festive sentiment, rural demand recovery, and growing preference for premium motorcycles contributed to the positive momentum.

Hero MotoCorp retained its leadership with 16.9 lakh units, up 11.25% YoY, commanding a 25.98% share. Honda followed closely with 16.16 lakh units, a marginal 0.67% YoY growth, while TVS recorded a stellar 22.1% increase to 14.53 lakh units, strengthening its position as a key growth driver in the segment.

Bajaj Auto posted 10.68 lakh units, up 3.46% YoY, aided by export recovery, while Suzuki and Royal Enfield grew 9.45% and 43.2%, respectively. Domestic sales climbed 7.31% YoY to 53.05 lakh units, with Hero, TVS, and Enfield leading the gains. Exports surged 26.05% YoY to 12.01 lakh units, powered by Bajaj and TVS, which together commanded nearly 70% of India’s two-wheeler export market. The strong quarterly growth underscores a sector-wide rebound, setting the stage for continued momentum heading into the festive and year-end period.