Two Wheeler Wholesales vs Retail Aug 2020 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Yamaha, Suzuki, Royal Enfield

Hero and Honda continue to assert their dominance over others in the two-wheeler segment for Aug 2020

After a long dry spell of automobile sales due to an economic slowdown further marred by the Covid-19 pandemic, the automotive sector finally seems to be on road to recovery. After recording an impressive figure in the passenger vehicle segment, the two-wheeler segment has also seen an appreciable recovery in the month of August.

Here is a detailed report on wholesales vs retail sales of two wheelers for Aug 2020. Wholesales are the ones which the company sold to dealers, while retail sales are those, which the dealers sold to end customers. The difference between wholesales and retail sales is likely because some is lying at stock yard of dealers, or they were sold by dealers in those states which FADA has excluded.

Wholesales numbers are sourced from SIAM while Retail sales are sourced from FADA. Retail sales are gathered from 1,242 out of 1,450 RTOs, says FADA. Retail sales numbers do not include figures from AP, AN, MP, LD & TS as all these States/UT’s are not yet on Vahan 4.

As per the data, Hero MotoCorp wholesales stood at over 5.68 lakhs while retail sales were at 3.28 lakhs. This is a difference of about 2.4 lakhs. About 57% of wholesales were retailed in Aug 2020. Honda retailed the least, about 52% of their wholesales, while Royal Enfield retailed the most, almost 74% of their wholesales.

Wholesales and Retail Sales 2020 vs 2019

Speaking about YoY retail sales figures, they are still lower than the previous year during the same month. Although the figures are still better than those in recent months. As opposed to over 12.50 lakh units of two-wheelers sold in August 2019, this year the industry could sell just a shade under 9 lakh units in August. The figures are expected to rise in coming months as a result of a rise in demand for personal mobility. The decline in the usage of public transport due to safety reasons is a big reason for it.

Hero MotoCorp, Honda continue to lead

Hero MotoCorp world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer continues to top the sales chart as always. With over 3.28 lakh units retailed last month, the company has witnessed a decline of 1 lakh from August last year. It is still way more than its next best competitor Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India. Honda retailed a total of 2.23 lakh units two-wheelers in August this year instead of 3.31 lakh units last year. Both manufacturers continue to lead with a market share of 36.50 percent and 24.87 percent for Hero and Honda respectively.

TVS, Bajaj hold their forts

TVS Motor Company occupied the third position with a little less than 1.40 lakh units retailed in August this year as compared to over 1.90 lakh sold in august last year. It is followed by Bajaj in the fourth position with cumulative sales of just over 1 lakh units last month. It saw a big drop in numbers as it sold over 1.57 lakh units last year during the same month. The top four manufacturers are the only ones to breach 1 lakh sales.

Yamaha, Royal Enfield, Suzuki face difficulties

Yamaha and Royal Enfield occupied the fifth and sixth positions respectively with cumulative sales of over 35,000 for both in August this year. While Yamaha sold 46,209 units in August 2019, Royal Enfield retailed a total of 48,627 units during the same period. Similar was the case with Suzuki Motorcycle India, as the Japanese auto company was able to sell only 30,396 units last month instead of 48,722 units in August 2019.

Others show disappointing figures

Piaggio, the parent company of Vespa and Aprilia, sold only 2,458 units last month in comparison to 5222 units sold in August last year. Classic Legends was only able to sell 1,353 units of Jawa motorcycles in August this year whereas it sold 1438 units in August 2019. The rest of the manufacturers like Harley Davidson (106), Kawasaki (45) and Triumph (37) among others displayed substandard sales as most of these brands produce high-end premium motorcycles which cater to a specific section of consumers only.

