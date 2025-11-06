Ultraviolette Crossfade Smart Helmet With Real-Time Radar Communication Launch Price Rs 20k

Bengaluru-based electric mobility innovator Ultraviolette has made waves at EICMA 2025 in Milan, unveiling its entire global product lineup along with a groundbreaking addition — the UV Crossfade, a smart carbon-fibre helmet with real-time radar communication. The launch marks Ultraviolette’s official foray into the world of connected riding technology, merging safety, performance, and connectivity like never before.

India’s First Carbon-Fibre Smart Helmet

The UV Crossfade is Ultraviolette’s first helmet designed under its ‘Connected Rider Ecosystem’, developed in partnership with Cardo Systems, a global leader in motorcycle communication technology. The helmet introduces real-time vehicle and radar integration, allowing seamless communication between riders, groups, and Ultraviolette’s upcoming motorcycles.

Built with a carbon-fibre outer shell and fibreglass inner layers, the Crossfade weighs just 1,380 grams while meeting DoT, ISI, and ECE 22.06 safety standards — setting new benchmarks for rider protection. It’s priced competitively at Rs 19,900 and is now available for purchase through Ultraviolette’s website.

Smart Connectivity Meets Safety

The UV Crossfade connects directly to Ultraviolette’s next-generation vehicles — including the F77 MACH 2, F77 SuperStreet, and X-47 Crossover — allowing real-time radar alerts through Ultraviolette’s Hypersense system.

Using Dynamic Alert Sequencing (D.A.S), the helmet’s intelligent software prioritizes alerts, ensuring riders receive only the most critical information when it matters most. By combining Cardo’s advanced mesh network with Ultraviolette’s smart systems, the Crossfade facilitates rider-to-rider and rider-to-vehicle communication, redefining how connected riding feels.

Ultraviolette at EICMA 2025

At EICMA, Ultraviolette also unveiled its complete product portfolio for global markets — the F77 MACH 2, F77 SuperStreet, F99, Tesseract, Shockwave, and X-47 Crossover. Among these, the X-47 stands out as the world’s first production motorcycle to feature radar as standard, solidifying Ultraviolette’s position at the cutting edge of two-wheeler innovation.

Narayan Subramaniam, Co-founder and CEO of Ultraviolette, said: “At Ultraviolette, we aim to make mobility progressively more intelligent through the seamless integration of technology and design. We don’t just build vehicles, we craft experiences that elevate and redefine the future of mobility. The launch of the UV Crossfade Carbon-fibre helmet represents the beginning of a new era of advanced connect between the rider and the machine to enhance safety, awareness, and the overall ride experience. The UV Crossfade helmet not only enhances safety with uncompromising material engineering but can also communicates with the Ultraviolette motorcycles including giving the rider real time alerts from the UV Hypersense radar systems on the X-47.

Our partnership with Cardo Systems is an important part of this journey, bringing advanced communication technology into our connected rider ecosystem. At EICMA, we also showcased our comprehensive global product portfolio including motorcycles and scooters; the X-47, the world’s first motorcycle with radar as standard and our upcoming products, the Tesseract and Shockwave. Together, these exemplify Ultraviolette’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance, technology, and design, redefining the future of mobility, today.”

Shachar Harari, VP of Business Development at Cardo Systems, added: “Our cooperation with Ultraviolette brings a new dimension of connectivity to the world of motorcycles enabling them to interact directly with the Cardo unit, opening a whole new field of opportunities with Blind Spot Detection, Status Alerts and other Advanced Rider Assistance System, featuring the natural next steps.”