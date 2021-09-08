Ultraviolette Electric Motorcycle First Batch To Roll Out In 2022 – From Bangalore Plant

Production of the Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle will commence from Q1 2022

Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt Ltd based in Bengaluru, has today announced its new manufacturing facility. It is slated to commence production of the F77 electric motorcycle from this plant, which was introduced in November 2019 as a concept.

The new manufacturing and assembling facility is located near Electronics City, Bangalore, is from where production of the F77 will be undertaken from Q1 2022. The first batch is set for sale by March 2022, while Ultraviolette also plans to go global by 2024.

Bengaluru Manufacturing Facility

Ultraviolette new manufacturing facility in Bengaluru is spread over 70,000 sq ft and is located within the Electronic City. This location has been selected as it is in close proximity to the company’s R&D facility in Bengaluru.

The new plant will have the capacity to produce 15,000 electric motorcycles in the first year which will then be scaled up to annual production of 1,20,000 units. This new facility will offer job opportunities to over 500 people in the region who are currently undergoing training on electric vehicle manufacture and assembly over the next 5 years.

Ultraviolette F77 Demand

The company claims to have received outstanding demand for F77 electric motorcycle with over 40,000 booking interests from buyers in domestic and global markets. The bike has been designed and built indigenously with over 90 percent parts being sourced locally.

This is India’s first performance oriented electric motorcycle. It claims a top speed of 147 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds. The battery pack can be charged via a standard charger in 5 hours or via a fast charger upto 80 percent in just 50 minutes and to a 100 percent charge in 90 minutes.

F77 will be available in three variants of Lightening, Shadow and Laser. It will be powered by an air cooled, brushless DM motor offering output of 33.5 hp and 450 Nm torque. It will come in with three riding modes of Eco, Sport and Insane and could be priced around Rs 3 lakh. F77 will receive features such as remote diagnostics over the air upgrades, regenerative braking and bike tracking along with ride diagnostics. It also receives a full TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity.

Ultraviolette F77 is positioned on a steel trellis frame. It gets an inverted cartridge type front fork and gas charged pre load adjustable shock at the rear. Braking duties are carried out via 320 mm front disc with four piston caliper and a 230 mm disc at the rear with single piston caliper. Dual channel ABS is offered as standard.

At a price point of Rs 3 lakhs, Ultraviolette F77 will compete with the likes of TVS Apache RR 310 and KTM RC 390 in the entry level sports motorcycle segment. Ultraviolette F77 electric sports bike was supposed to be opened for booking and deliveries from October 2020 but the ongoing pandemic threw a spanner in the works.