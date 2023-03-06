Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle First Batch Owners Take Delivery

Ultraviolette will open its first dealership in India this month – Plans are afoot to expand presence in international market

Ultraviolette F77 is the first electric sports bike of India. It was launched in November 2022 and is presented in three variants of Airstrike, Shadow and Laser. Each of these are offered in two trims of F77 standard and F77 Recon. There is also a special edition on offer. One of the main advantages is its performance, but this comes at a price. The ex-showroom price of the F77 ranges from Rs 3.8 lakh – Rs 5.5 lakh, which may be a bit steep for some buyers. Additionally, the bike’s battery range may not be sufficient for long-distance rides.

Ultraviolette F77 Deliveries Commence

First deliveries have now commenced. Initial units are being delivered from the company plant exclusively to buyers in Bengaluru. In the second phase, deliveries will be initiated in cities of Cochin, Mumbai, and Pune in the second quarter. Later this year, deliveries will be conducted in cities Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Lucknow.

Ultraviolette is committed to expanding globally, and the F77 is just the beginning. The company has plans to raise further capital to support growth acceleration plans, including developing new vehicle platforms and expanding its network of dealerships. Ultraviolette also plans to scale its electric two-wheeler R&D efforts in India, which could lead to even more innovative products in the future.

Plans are afoot to set up its first company dealership later this month. The EV maker is also set to make inroads into global markets with an investment plan of USD 120 million. Ultraviolette F77 is presented in a sporty style. It gets a full LED headlamp unit and triangular LED tail lamp. Aiding to its sporty design are wider tyres, a sculpted fuel tank, scooped seat with a stepped up pillion seat, rear set foot pegs and low set handlebar.

Ultraviolette F77 comes equipped with a range of safety features with side panels for efficient battery cooling. Three ride modes (Glide, Combat, and Ballistic), and a 9-axis IMU with an in-built accelerometer and gyroscope. It also has common braking features via 320mm front disc and 230mm rear disc, and rides on 17-inch wheels fitted with 110/70 front and 150/60 rear Metzeler tyres. Advanced features like ABS, ride by wire throttle and Bluetooth-enabled TFT screen, make it tech appropriate.

Power and Performance

Ultraviolette F77 Recron gets its power via a 10.3kWh battery pack and an electric motor that offers 39 hp power and 95 Nm torque offering a range of 307 kms. Top speed is 147 km/h. The standard model receives a 7.1kWh unit with a range of 206 kms on single charge with a top speed of 140 km/h.

On the downside, the F77’s battery takes a long time to charge, between 7-10 hours with a standard charger. However, with the company’s 3 kW Boost charger, the charging time is reduced to 3.5 hours. Another potential drawback is the limited availability of charging stations in certain regions, which may affect the bike’s practicality for long-distance travel.

There is also the special edition F77, which is limited to 77 units. It comes in with an electric motor offering 40 hp power and 100 Nm torque. This bike boasts of acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 7.8 seconds and a top speed of 152 km/h. Suspension is via USD fork in the front and monoshock at the rear. Recon and Special edition get preload adjustability in the front. Though launched in the electric two wheeler segment, performance pegs it for competition against ICE models, KTM RC 390, TVS Apache RR 310, and BMW G310RR. Ultraviolette F77 offers a significant advantage in terms of eco-friendliness and maintenance costs.