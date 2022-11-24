Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle Launch Price Rs 3.8 L To Rs 5.5 L

Ultraviolette F77 is the fastest electric bike in the country and offers best-in-class range of 307 km (top-spec variant)

One of the most awaited products in EV space, Ultraviolette F77 has been launched today at a starting price of Rs 3 lakh. The electric bike was originally planned for launch much earlier, but plans were postponed due to the pandemic. The delay actually turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as the startup got additional time to improve the bike’s design, features and performance aspects.

In its final format, Ultraviolette F77 has emerged as a truly world class electric bike. The startup has plans to launch the bike in overseas markets such as the US and Europe as well. With its comprehensive range of advanced, premium features, Ultraviolette F77 seems capable of gaining traction beyond Indian borders.

Ultraviolette F77 styling, features

With its beasty profile, Ultraviolette F77 will be a true-blue head turner on the streets. It has a badass attitude that will be surely liked by enthusiasts keen on experiencing a performance-oriented electric machine. Some key highlights of Ultraviolette F77 include a sporty headlamp, USD front forks, fat tyres for superior road grip, sculpted fuel tank design, scooped rider seat section, short tail and rear tyre hugger.

There appears to be a special focus on reducing drag, as much of the bike is wrapped in aerodynamic panels. Ultraviolette F77 has massive side panels that merge seamlessly with the fuel tank and seat section. Design of the front suspension cover and side panels will allow air to be channeled inwards, ensuring effective cooling for the battery pack, battery management system and other linked parts. This will be in addition to the bike’s integrated active cooling system.

Riding stance is fairly aggressive with rear-set foot pegs and low-set flat handlebar. The battery pack and other key equipment is placed close to the bike’s centre of gravity, which should ensure superior control and handling. Even shorter individuals shouldn’t have any issues handling this relatively heavy bike, as it has low seat height.

A total of three variants are on offer – Airstrike, Laser and shadow. The differences between the variants primarily relate to colour options, equipment list, battery capacity and range. Three ride modes are on offer – Glide, Combat, and Ballistic.

Ultraviolette F77 range, specs

While Ultraviolette F77 has a commendable design, what really makes the bike worth its price is the advanced technology integrations. As compared to other electric two-wheelers in the country, Ultraviolette F77 has 2.5 times higher battery capacity. The battery pack utilizes high-energy density cells, pushing the battery capacity to 10.5 kWh. The battery pack is IP67 rated for dust and water resistance.

With its higher capacity battery pack, Ultraviolette F77 top-spec variant can travel 307 km on a full charge (as per IDC range). The bike utilizes a powerful motor that churns out 25 kW and 90 Nm. Top speed is rated at 147 kmph.

Ultraviolette F77 will be launched in other cities in a phased manner. Bookings are open for a token amount of Rs 10,000. Ultraviolette F77 is priced from Rs 3.8 lakh for the base variant and Rs 5.5 lakh for the top variant. Deliveries start in Bangalore, from Jan 2023.