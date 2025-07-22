Ultraviolette F77 Gen3 Firmware Unlocks More Performance For Free

India’s leading sporty electric motorcycle manufacturer, Ultraviolette, has been on a global launch spree as the company expands its presence across 10 European nations. Now, the company is unlocking more performance to its existing customers with Gen3 Firmware that is backwards compatible to all F77 customers. Let’s take a closer look.

Ultraviolette F77 Gen3 Firmware

Firmware on an electric vehicle is just as important as the components chassis, design, equipment and dynamics. It controls almost all aspects of an electric vehicle, making it a crucial aspect of an EV. Same is the case with Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycles and the company has just announced Gen3 Firmware to all F77 customers.

This new Gen3 Firmware by Ultraviolette is backwards compatible and can be installed on all Ultraviolette F77 customers. The company has incorporated 8 million km (80 lakh) worth of ride data analysis to improve the bike’s nervous system and further improve Violette AI, which is a core element of Ultraviolette products.

Ultraviolette is offering this firmware to customers at no additional charge. Making it free of charge sends a great message across the motorcycling fraternity, gaining a positive outlook among enthusiasts. This new firmware unlocks more performance with the new Ballistic+ Mode which should appeal to users.

The bike still maintains its 40 bhp of peak power and 100 Nm of peak torque as before. But the improved performance comes in the way this powertrain now puts down power, allowing for an engaging ride than before. There’s a higher thermal ceiling now and better initial torque surge than it offered before.

With software optimisation, Ultraviolette has managed to offer better performance to new and existing users. The company didn’t mention any range improvements with Gen3 Firmware.

Statement from Ultraviolette

Narayan Subramaniam, CEO & Co-founder of Ultraviolette, stated “For decades, vehicles, gadgets, and consumer electronics have followed a familiar trajectory where they start strong, but degrade over time. While others may practice planned obsolescence, we believe in the opposite paradigm where technology evolves and gets better with time. At Ultraviolette, we envision how a machine could learn from you, evolve with you, and unlock more power the longer you own it.”

“At the heart of every F77 is our Vehicle Control Unit, a powerful onboard intelligence system that captures over 3,000 data points in real time. These are continuously analysed by Violette A.I., which interprets, learns and evolves to optimize performance and deliver smarter, more responsive system updates. Through this seamless integration of advanced hardware and intelligence, we uncovered new possibilities to extract even greater performance from the battery and drivetrain systems.

Our architecture proved its capability through rigorous fine-tuning, from the VCU to the motor and motor controller, ultimately resulting in our new Gen3 Powertrain Firmware. This is a breakthrough in electric performance, based on precision engineering, and intelligent evolution”, said Niraj Rajmohan, CTO & Co-founder of Ultraviolette.