Ultraviolette F77 takes on RS 457 and KTMs in this epic track shootout – Results will blow your mind!

As seen in the video, Ultraviolette F77 smoked the opposition and emerges victorious. The bike’s stellar acceleration in Ballistic Mode unlocks all of its 40.2 bhp of peak power and 100 Nm of peak torque instantly, delivering ‘Ballistic’ performance to smoke the competition in this particular track shootout.

Speaking of competition, the ICE motorcycles in this track shootout appear to be Aprilia RS 457, a previous Generation Yamaha R3, KTM RC 390 (373cc engine) and the new KTM 390 Duke (399cc). All these motorcycles are subjected to a hot lap at the famous Kari Motor Speedway in Chettipalayam, Tamil Nadu, India.

Previous Gen Yamaha R3 finished this hot lap around Kari Motor Speedway taking 01:22:728, KTM RC 390 (373cc) did it in 01:21:932, KTM 390 Duke (399cc) took 01:20:934 and Aprilia RS 457 took 01:20:168. With 01:20:168 to beat, a race-tuned Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 did the hot lap around Kari Motor Speedway in just 01:19:338, which is around a whole second quicker than the quickest rival.

This particular Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is a track-tuned version of a F77 Mach 2 electric motorcycle. But our internal sources say that this is very close to the standard bike sold to motorcycling enthusiasts across Ultraviolette Showrooms around India.

On top of the Standard variant, Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Recon variant packs additional performance and a bigger battery with more range

Homegrown electric mobility solutions provider, Ultraviolette Automotive, dominates the upper tier of India’s electric motorcycle segment. Ultraviolette has quickly gained popularity in India owing to its world-class products and has expanded its presence globally by debuting its flagship F77 electric motorcycle in Europe.

Ultraviolette Automotive is a stellar example of the Make-in-India initiative, showcasing India’s profound manufacturing and engineering prowess. The company’s relentless pursuit has led to the launch of F77 Mach 2. Recently, this electric motorcycle took on a few ICE motorcycles of comparable calibre and emerged victorious in an epic track shootout. Here are the mind-blowing results.

How can F77 Mach 2 be so fast?

Ultraviolette Automotive has been smitten by the aviation industry. The company incorporated an aviation-derived electric drivetrain, promising uncompromised performance across all conditions. Even the aerodynamic bodywork is reminiscent of fighter jets, cutting through air with utmost precision.

The razor-sharp handling and otherworldly track performance come from precise engineering of its underpinnings. The chassis has immense structural rigidity and is sprung by potent 41mm preload-adjustable USD telescopic front forks and mono-shock rear suspension. Dropping anchor on this torque monster is a 4-pot calliper at the front from Bybre.

Propulsion is taken care of by a single electric motor belting out up to 40.2 bhp of peak power and 100 Nm of peak torque. This is enough to propel Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 from a stand-still to 60 km/h in just 2.8 seconds and can hit 155 km/h when unleashed. The largest-in-segment 10.3 kWh battery pack on the Recon variant ensures there’s enough range even for high-speed track exercises like this.