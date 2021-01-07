Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle First Test Run In 2021 – New Teaser

Ultraviolette F77 will not have any direct rivals upon launch in India later this year

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup Ultraviolette has started testing its highly anticipated offering- F77. The upcoming electric two-wheeler is slated to be the first made in India performance bike with an electric powertrain. The company recently shared an image of a prototype of F77 being tested on Instagram.

As per previous reports, the electric was supposed to enter into production by October 2020. But that has not happened, due to the delays caused by ongoing pandemic.

F77 Details

The motorcycle has been primarily aimed at bike enthusiasts and spots a typical middleweight bike styling with a forward and aggressive riding posture. Inspired by a fighter jet, F77 is powered by an electric motor generating 34 PS of power and 450 Nm of torque at wheels.

This motor draws its energy from a three-piece modular battery pack with a storage capacity of 4.2 kWh. The company claims that the electric bike can attain a single-charge range of 150 km.

F77 can attain a top speed of 147 kmph and can do a 0-60 kmph sprint in just 2.9 seconds and a 0-100 kmph in just 7.5 seconds. The electric bike gets three riding modes- Eco, Sport, and Insane. It will also come with a fair share of smart features such as smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth, NFC, LTE, GPS, USB charging and more.

The bike was initially planned for a late 2020 launch, however, the pandemic caused by covid-19 has led to a delay and is now expected to launch in mid-2021. It is expected to be priced around Rs 3.0 lakh (ex-showroom) upon its launch. The TVS Motor backed startup is looking to draw more investments as part of Series B funding including a new investment from GoFrugal Technologies.

New Investments

The company, however, hasn’t revealed the exact amount invested by GoFrugal but revealed it wants to expand its manufacturing capabilities and its team. The company’s current priority is to take the pre-production F77 electric bike into production levels. There are also reports that the EV manufacturing firm wants to invest in R&D of Lithium-ion battery technology as well as hire more people.

It has also come to light that the investment made by GoFrugal is only a fraction of the $75 million Ultraviolette intends to raise across Series B and C funding by the end of 2021. It was earlier reported that the company is also looking to develop another electric two-wheeler post F77 which will be more competitively priced.

Led by Niraj Rajmohan and Narayan Subramaniam, Ultraviolette Automotive first showcased their electric bike in November 2019. Once launched, it could be a potential rival to the upcoming Ather electric motorcycle.