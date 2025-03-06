Ultraviolette Reveals Future Roadmap – New Electric Bikes, Scooters Teased

While Ultraviolette has been operating in India’s niche premium high performance electric motorcycle genre for some time now, the company is taking significant strides in the mainstream market. We saw this with the launch of Tesseract electric scooter and Shockwave electric bike. Ultraviolette also teased a bunch of new products as well. Let’s take a look.

Ultraviolette Reveals Future Roadmap

At their Fast Forward India event held in Bengaluru yesterday, on 5th March 2025, Ultraviolette launched Tesseract electric scooter for an introductory price of Rs 1.2 lakh (Ex-sh) and Shockwave electric enduro bike for an introductory price of Rs 1.5 lakh (Ex-sh). Introductory price for Tesseract is limited to first 10,000 buyers and Shockwave for first 1,000 buyers.

With these electric offerings, Ultraviolette has just entered the mainstream segment and aims to carve out a niche for itself. The company’s key differentiating factor will be technology, features and equipment along with performance and creating a community of like minded buyers, something which Ultraviolette has achieved with their F77 motorcycles.

Now that the company has launched Tesseract and Shockwave, Ultraviolette is also expanding its dealer network. The company has expanded its presence to 13 cities across India with their full-fledged Space Stations (showrooms) and Space Pods (touch points for test rides). Ultraviolette has showcased their Flight Plan (future roadmap), teasing probable future products.

Ultraviolette Flight Plan

As revealed in their roadmap, Ultraviolette has segment its current and future portfolio into five series of electric 2W vehicles. These are called F Series, S Series, L Series, X Series and B Series. Ultraviolette CEO and co-founder, Narayan Subramaniam affirmed with this roadmap that B Series will get two vehicles, while the rest get three vehicles each.

In company’s analogy, F Series is associated with fast bikes, S Series with scooters and L Series with lightweight bikes, while the ethos of X Series and B Series will be revealed in the future. Currently, Ultraviolette has F77 Mach 2 and F77 SuperStreet in F Series, Tesseract in S Series and Shockwave in L Series.

Currently, Indian scooter segment has around 14% of EV penetration and it favours scooters priced under Rs 1.5 lakh (Ex-sh). Ultraviolette Tesseract not only fits into this price bracket, but brings quite an extensive range of features and technology that none of the scooters in India, or even the world, currently offer.

Also, Ultraviolette is offering the introductory offer with Tesseract to the first 10,000 buyers. This suggests the company is expecting big volumes. While Ultraviolette is pushing into electric scooter genre, Ola Electric is pushing into the electric motorcycle space with flagship Roadster Pro promising numbers that go beyond Ultraviolette’s F77 range at half the price point. Either way, this is not a bad time for OEMs to attempt something big in Indian 2W EV space.