Ultraviolette Shockwave Launch Price Rs 1.5 L – Electric Enduro Bike

India’s high-performance electric bike manufacturer, Ultraviolette, has opened a new chapter in their journey. The company hosted their Fast Forward India event in Bengaluru today. At the stage, Ultraviolette launched Tesseract scooter and the Shockwave electric enduro bike which aims to offer a hooligan like riding experience in off-road terrains.

Ultraviolette Shockwave

Boasting a tagline of “Too Stoked”, Ultraviolette Shockwave is being portrayed as a fun enduro motorcycle. Funduro, as Ultraviolette calls it. Ultraviolette Shockwave is an electric enduro bike which is priced at Rs 1.5 lakh (Ex-sh) for the first 1,000 buyers and then it will be priced at Rs 1.75 lakh (Ex-sh).

For the price, Ultraviolette Shockwave is an electric enduro motorcycle which promises a lot of fun. It only weighs 120 kg, which is light for its intended purpose. Especially when we consider the fact that Shockwave is packing 505 Nm of torque at the wheel, which is more than what Ultraviolette F77 is packing.

There are two colours showcased with Shockwave and they’re both youthful and will appeal to younger generation. Design-wise, Shockwave looks like an enduro motorcycle. It has dual LED projector headlight, arranged vertically, a tall windscreen, a front beek, wire-spoke wheels and dual-purpose off-road tyres.

Specs & Features

There’s seating provision for two (rider and pillion), while the seat is a single-piece design. Handlebar is high-set and has a brace pad. Behind it is a portrait-style fully digital instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connection, smartphone pairing, LTE connectivity with integrated eSim feature.

We get 37mm telescopic front forks with 200 mm travel, mono-shock rear suspension with 180 mm travel. 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup wrapped with 90/90-19 front and 110/90-17 rear tyres. There are disc brakes at both ends with dual channel ABS which is switchable at the rear for maximum fun.

Ultraviolette Shockwave claims 165 km of IDC certified range on a single charge. It has a single electric motor with 14.5 bhp of peak power and 505 Nm of torque at the wheel. It weighs 120 kg, promising a 0-60 km/h sprint in just 2.9 seconds. Top speed on this vehicle is 120 km/h. These specs are quite impressive for a fun off-road vehicle.