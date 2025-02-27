Ultraviolette Teases New Electric Motorcycles, Scooter Concepts – Debuts 5th March

Ultraviolette, the electric mobility company behind the F77 Mach 2 and F77 SuperStreet, has announced plans to enter multiple two-wheeler segments as part of its Strategic Product Expansion Plan. The company aims to unveil its detailed roadmap on March 5, 2025, marking a significant step in its mission to redefine personal mobility with cutting-edge EV technology.

A Bold Expansion Strategy

Over the next two years, Ultraviolette plans to introduce a diverse portfolio of electric two-wheelers, catering to different rider needs and market segments. This expansion is backed by seven years of extensive research and development, which has enabled the company to rapidly develop and roll out advanced EV solutions.

Ultraviolette’s future models will be built on its proprietary expertise in design, performance, and technology, ensuring high levels of innovation and differentiation in each segment it enters. They will be unveiling new electric motorcycles as well as a scooter concept on 5th March.

Leveraging Advanced R&D and Vertical Integration

Ultraviolette’s strategic move into new two-wheeler categories is fueled by its deep expertise in battery technology, powertrains, and safety systems. The company’s vertically integrated approach allows it to optimize core systems across its product lineup, reducing development timelines while ensuring cutting-edge performance.

Speaking on the development, Narayan Subramaniam, CEO s Co-Founder, Ultraviolette said, “Our journey with the F77 was just the beginning. Over the past seven years, our unwavering focus on research and development has been instrumental in developing the technology for vertical integration across core systems such as Battery technology, Powertrain, and Safety systems. This approach has laid a strong foundation, enabling us to expand across multiple two-wheeler segments at a much faster pace. As we expand into new segments, our goal is to set new industry benchmarks and accelerate the adoption of electric mobility across diverse customer segments.”

Making EV Technology More Accessible

With this expansion, Ultraviolette aims to make high-performance electric mobility more accessible to a broader range of consumers. The company’s multi-segment strategy will bring futuristic design, advanced engineering, and high-performance EV solutions to a wider audience, helping accelerate the transition to sustainable two-wheeler mobility.

Upcoming Roadmap Announcement

Ultraviolette is set to reveal its detailed expansion roadmap on March 5, 2025. The announcement will outline the company’s vision for the next two years, along with insights into new product categories, design innovations, and future market positioning. As the Indian EV market continues to grow, Ultraviolette’s entry into multiple segments will further strengthen its position as a leader in electric mobility, delivering cutting-edge solutions for riders of all preferences.