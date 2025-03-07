Ultraviolette Tesseract 20k Pre-Bookings in 48 Hours – Introductory Price Offer Extended

Ultraviolette, the maker of India’s fastest motorcycle, has witnessed an unprecedented surge in demand for its latest offering, the Tesseract. Within just 48 hours of its unveiling, the “World’s Most Advanced Scooter” has received over 20,000 pre-bookings, marking a significant milestone in India’s electric mobility landscape.

Introductory Price Extended for First 50,000 Buyers

Owing to the overwhelming response, Ultraviolette has extended the special introductory price of Rs 1.2 lakh for the first 50,000 bookings. This move aligns with the company’s commitment to making high-performance EV technology more accessible to Indian consumers.

Expressing gratitude for the enthusiastic reception, Narayan Subramaniam, CEO & Co-founder of Ultraviolette, stated: “We are absolutely thrilled by the response to the Tesseract from across India. The overwhelming demand in such a short span is a testament to the trust and excitement that our customers have in Ultraviolette’s vision for the future of mobility. The Tesseract represents a paradigm shift in mobility, and with this incredible momentum we are excited to redefine the riding experience for customers in the segment.”

Tesseract – Redefining Electric Mobility

The Ultraviolette Tesseract has captivated enthusiasts with its futuristic combat helicopter-inspired design, integrated radar and dashcam, 20 bhp peak power, and an IDC-certified range of 261 km. The scooter’s rapid acceleration and advanced features set a new benchmark in the electric two-wheeler space.

Customers can continue to pre-book the Tesseract at the Rs 1.2 lakh introductory price via Ultraviolette’s official website, until the first 50,000 reservations are completed. Similarly, enthusiasts looking to experience the ultimate “funduro” ride can secure their Shockwave before the next pricing tier kicks in.

Shockwave Motorcycle Garners Rapid Bookings

Alongside the Tesseract’s success, Ultraviolette’s Shockwave electric enduro motorcycle has also gained immense traction. Within 24 hours of opening bookings, the first 1,000 units were sold out. This lightweight, off-road-focused machine, priced at an introductory Rs 1,49,999, is designed to deliver the raw thrill of the two-stroke era, reimagined for the future. Given the overwhelming interest, Ultraviolette has now extended this special pricing to the next 1,000 pre-bookings.

With record-breaking demand across both scooters and motorcycles, Ultraviolette is setting new benchmarks in India’s high-performance electric two-wheeler segment.