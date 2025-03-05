Ultraviolette Tesseract e-Scooter Launch Price Rs 1.2L – 261 Km Range, 20.1 Bhp

The high-performance electric motorcycle manufacturer, Ultraviolette, hosted their Fast Forward India event in Bengaluru today. At the grand stage, Ultraviolette just showcased its first ever electric scooter. It is called Tesseract and quoting CEO Narayan Subramaniam, the company aims to “put a damn spacecraft on 2 wheels”. Let’s take a closer look.

Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter

What started from sales presence only in Bengaluru, is now expanded to include in 13 cities. The company’s Space Station (showrooms) and Space Pod (test ride touchpoints). The Tesseract is showcased in three exciting colours – Stealth Black, Sonic Pink and Desert Sand. Pricing starts from Rs 1.2 lakh (Ex-sh) for the first 10,000 buyers and Rs 1.45 lakh (Ex-sh) post that offer.

This is probably the most advanced scooter of any kind that has been ever launched in India, or probably even the world. The company has designed Tesseract electric scooter to be the epitome in design, performance and technology. This is the first time a 2W of any kind has borrowed so much tech from the car world.

The design is inspired from combat helicopters and it looks huge and dominating. This is likely to be a major draw for male audience. It is still a step-through scooter for practicality. There’s a 34L under-seat storage that can accommodate a full-face helmet as well. It has a ton of tech and equipment to stand out in the sea of electric scooters on sale in India. Quite literally.

Feature-Loaded

It has front and rear radar, a world first in a scooter, for spatial awareness, Blindspot Detection, Overtake Alert and Collision Alert. It has premium ORVMs with Blindspot Assistance. It has an integrated dashcam with Violette AI, a handlebar with haptic feedback, a 7-inch TFT touchscreen which is fully connected with on-board navigation.

Floating DRLs, dual LED projector headlights, wireless smartphone charger and 14-inch aero disc alloy wheels wrapped with 110-section front and 140-section rear tyre are also notable on Ultraviolette Tesseract. Peak power is 20.1 bhp from its motor and 125 km/h top speed and promises the 0-60 km/h sprint in 2.9s only. The IDC claimed range on this scooter is 261 km on a single charge.

Ultraviolette promises an equivalence of 500 km/l mileage as Rs 100 offers 12 Units of electricity. The company is also offering proper dual channel ABS, unlike a few rivals advertising “Dual ABS”.?? Traction Control and Dynamic Stability Control are also part of the package. At the price point Ultraviolette is offering it, it is likely to make a significant impact on the e-Scooter segment.