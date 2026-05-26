Ultraviolette X-47 New Base Variant Launch Price Rs 2.49 Lakh

India’s leading premium and enthusiast electric motorcycle brand, Ultraviolette, has just launched a new base variant of their latest X-47 crossover ADV electric bike. This new variant is likely to address riders who are looking for a more affordable variant of X-47, but can do without some fancy equipment. Let’s take a closer look.

Ultraviolette X-47 New Base Variant

Positioned below the X-47 Original variant, this new base variant is simply called X-47, without any suffix. In terms of pricing, the Ultraviolette X-47 new base variant costs Rs 2.49 lakh (Ex-sh). It has to be noted that Rs 2.49 lakh was the introductory price that first 10,000 buyers of X-47 Original variant.

Post the introductory offer, X-47 Original variant commanded a higher price tag of Rs 2.64 lakh (Ex-sh). With the new base variant, Ultraviolette is offering a lower-spec X-47 variant at the Rs 2.49 lakh (Ex-sh) price point. X-47 Original+ is priced at 3.09 lakh, X-47 Recon at 3.59 lakh, X-47 Recon+ at 4.09 lakh and X-47 Desert Wing at Rs 4.59 lakh (all prices Ex-sh).

To achieve this price point of Rs 2.49 lakh (Ex-sh), Ultraviolette has omitted the Hypersense radar system, which is the headline element of X-47. The new Ultraviolette X-47 base variant offers an old-school riding experience as it misses out on features like rear collision warning, lane change assist, blindspot detection and overtake alert.

Features & Equipment

Apart from the UV Hypersense radar tech, the new base variant of Ultraviolette X-47 seems to getting most of the equipment from Original and Original+. These include the 7.1 kWh battery pack which sends juice to a 36.2 bhp electric motor which boasts 550 Nm of wheel torque, a 0-60 km/h sprint in 2.8 seconds and an IDC claimed range of 211 km.

Just like Original variant, the new base variant gets a standard charger and optional Boost fast charger and a 3-year or 60,000 km warranty. It gets 3 riding modes (Glide, Combat, Ballistic), single-level traction control, 3 level adjustable regen controls, Type-C charging port, dual-channel ABS, park assist, hill hold and other features.

Colours are the same across all Ultraviolette X-47 variants, except for the Desert Wing, which gets its own unique colour. These colour options are Black, White and Red. Top speed is also the same at 145 km/h across all variants, including Desert Wing. To make Ultraviolette X-47 even more attractive, the company has introduced BaaS pricing plans starting from Rs 1.49 lakh + Rs 2,499 per month.