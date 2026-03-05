Ultraviolette X-47 Price Slashed 40% With BaaS – Costs Rs 1.49 Lakh + Rs 2499/Month

Premium electric mobility solutions provider, Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt Ltd, has just introduced BaaS pricing model with its latest X-47 electric ADV motorcycle. This is a first among other major companies offering electric motorcycles in the country and could prove revolutionary for the brand. Let’s take a closer look at the numbers.

Ultraviolette X-47 BaaS Price

With full battery ownership, Ultraviolette X-47 electric ADV motorcycle was launched for a rather attractive starting price of Rs 2.49 lakh (Ex-sh). Now, Ultraviolette has just launched their ‘Battery Flex’ BaaS pricing model with their electric ADV motorcycle, the X-47. With this unique ownership model, Ultraviolette is shedding light on accessibility and affordability.

With Battery Flex BaaS pricing model, Ultraviolette X-47 has been priced at Rs 1.49 lakh + battery rental. This is a price reduction of 40%, by around Rs 1 lakh. By reducing the upfront purchasing cost, Ultraviolette is encouraging more motorcycling enthusiasts to explore the Green side of motorcycling.

After purchasing the Ultraviolette X-47 at Rs 1.49 lakh, users will be subjected to a battery subscription model and have to pay a sum starting from Rs 2,499 per month. On their official website, Ultraviolette has elaborated on the BaaS pricing further where you pay a minimum for 1,000 km per month and Rs 2.5 to Rs 4.8 per km.

BaaS prices change with variants as seen in the detailed breakdown above. Ultraviolette Automotive has partnered up with Ecofy to launch its first-ever BaaS pricing model. At the end of the battery subscription period, battery ownership is transferred to the owner at no additional costs. Warranty for the battery pack with BaaS model is 5 years.

X-47 comes with two main battery pack options – a 7.1 kWh battery pack promising 211 km of range and then a larger 10.3 kWh battery pack promising up to 323 km on a single charge. Peak power is 40.2 bhp and the top speed can go till 145 km/h. Most notable feature of X-47 is the industry-first radar-based ADAS suite.

Statement from Ultraviolette Automotive

Narayan Subramaniam, CEO & Co-founder at Ultraviolette commented, “At ?2.5 lakh, Ultraviolette was at price parity with similarly powered ICE motorcycles. Now, with a starting price of ?1.5 lakh, riders gain access to better technology, features, and performance that outpaces every segment.

With operating costs as low as ?2499 per month, which is lesser than the average spends on petrol, we are redefining what affordability means in motorcycling. The introduction of Battery Flex makes performance, technology-driven mobility more attainable and practical for riders across India, while keeping the focus firmly on what matters most: the thrill of riding an Ultraviolette.”