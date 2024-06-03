Under Rs 15 Lakh – Most Powerful Turbo Petrol Cars, SUVs (24 Manual, 18 Auto Variants)

Unlike Carens, both Creta and Seltos 160 PS turbo petrol variants are beyond Rs. 15 lakh mark : Two segments larger Scorpio N 200 PS turbo petrol starts at Rs. 13.85 lakh

Turbo petrol engines are the closest, one can get to 100 km/h in 10 seconds in India. Owing to their thrilling performance in the mainstream segment, turbo petrol engines have seen a lot of demand in recent years. Here is a list of starting prices of all the vehicles equipped with a turbo petrol engine under Rs. 15 lakh (ex-sh). There are 24 manual variants and 18 automatic variants on offer.

Under Rs 15 Lakh – Manual Turbo Petrol Cars

Mahindra XUV3XO is India’s cheapest turbo petrol engine equipped vehicle in India. The 110 PS variant of this engine starts from Rs. 7.49 lakh and if you want the 130 PS version of this engine, prices start from Rs. 11.99 lakh. Tata Nexon’s 5MT variants with base trims start from Rs. 8 lakh and 6MT variants start from Rs. 9.8 lakh.

Citroen C3 Turbo prices are relatively reasonable, starting from Rs. 8.47 lakh. Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger Turbo MT variants cost around the same ballpark Rs. 9.19 lakh and Rs. 9.3 lakh respectively. Tata Altroz i-Turbo starts from Rs. 9.2 lakh. Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor Turbo petrol prices start from Rs. 9.72 lakh and Rs. 10.55 lakh respectively. Citroen C3 Aircross is Turbo Petrol only and starts from Rs. 9.99 lakh. Around Rs. 10 lakh mark, we can see base turbo petrol variants of Hyundai i20 N Line and Venue. If you fancy Venue N Line, it starts at Rs. 12.08 lakh onwards. Despite the premium positioning of VW brand, Taigun and Virtus start at a lower price point than their Skoda counterparts.

Skoda, however, is selling MY23 Slavia Ambition and you can get the 150 PS EVO engine at Rs. 13.43 lakh. The D-segment Mahindra Scorpio N 200 PS turbo petrol starts from Rs. 13.85 lakh. Astor turbo can’t be had under Rs. 15 lakh, but you can get Hector turbo petrol starting from Rs. 13.99 lakh. The only 4WD vehicle on this list is Mahindra Thar with 150 PS engine starting from Rs. 14.3 lakh. Verna turbo petrol MT is attractively priced starting from Rs. 14.87 lakh and the most expensive vehicle on this list is VW Taigun GT with its 150 PS engine starting from Rs. 14.99 lakh.

Under Rs 15 Lakh – Automatic Turbo Petrol Cars

India’s cheapest turbo petrol automatic is Tata Nexon, starting from Rs. 9.7 lakh for 6AMT gearbox. If you want the 7DCA, then prices start from Rs. 12.3 lakh. At Rs. 9.84 lakh, recently launched Nissan Magnite Geza CVT is India’s cheapest proper-automatic variant, followed by Mahindra XUV3XO 6TC 110PS variant at Rs. 9.99 lakh. XUV3XO’s 110 PS 6TC variants start from Rs. 9.99 lakh and 130 PS 6TC variants from 13.49 lakh.

Kiger CVT follows its Nissan counterpart starting from Rs. 10.3 lakh. Sonet doesn’t have a manual turbo petrol variant, but the 120 PS iMT variant starts at Rs. 10.56 lakh. Fancier 7-speed Sonet DCT start from Rs. 12.36 lakh. I20 N Line N6 7DCT is India’s cheapest dual clutch turbo petrol variant priced at Rs. 11.15 lakh and in Venue this combo starts from Rs. 11.86 lakh.

With a 6TC gearbox, Fronx and Taisor start from the same Rs. 11.95 lakh price point. Carens offers the 160 PS turbo petrol engine right from the base Premium trim, starting at Rs. 12 lakh. On the other hand, Creta and Seltos with this engine are nowhere to be found below Rs. 15 lakh.

Citroen’s most affordable ‘Automatique’ variant starts from Rs. 12.91 lakh with C3 Aircross. Mahindra Thar’s cheapest turbo petrol automatic variant starts from Rs. 14.1 lakh and is the only ladder-frame SUV on this list. The 150 PS MY23 Slavia 7DCT start from Rs. 14.73 lakh. On the other hand, VW Virtus 115 PS 6TC auto variants start at Rs. 14.88 lakh.