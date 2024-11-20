Unlimit India: Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e to Redefine the Indian EV Market

The ‘Unlimit India’ theme perfectly reflects Mahindra’s mission to push the limits of innovation and establish India as an automotive powerhouse

Mahindra Auto, India’s leading SUV manufacturer, is gearing up for an exclusive launch of two new electric origin SUVs – BE 6e and XEV 9e – at the ‘Unlimit India’ event on November 26th, 2024, in Chennai. This launch is groundbreaking for two reasons.

Firstly, it marks the first time an Indian manufacturer is introducing two electric origin SUVs simultaneously. Secondly, Mahindra is positioning India as an emerging leader in the global EV industry, breaking conventional boundaries and reinforcing India’s potential in the electric mobility revolution. The ‘Unlimit India’ theme perfectly reflects Mahindra’s mission to push the limits of innovation and establish India as an automotive powerhouse.

Mahindra BE 6e And XEV 9e: Built for Excellence

Mahindra’s BE 6e and XEV 9e are not just new models; they represent an entirely new sub-brand called ‘Electric Origin SUVs,’ complete with a unique logo and identity. These vehicles are built on the all-new INGLO Electric Origin Architecture, a platform that has allowed Mahindra to partner with over 250 global tech leaders to bring cutting-edge technology and world-class standards to these SUVs.

The INGLO platform enables flexibility, liberating space for an expansive cabin, large boot, and innovative frunk. This flexibility extends to supporting multiple body styles across various sizes. With this foundation, Mahindra promises superior performance, with 250+ bhp as standard, making the BE 6e and XEV 9e the fastest SUVs developed by an Indian manufacturer. Powered by advanced LFP battery technology, capacities can reach up to 80 kWh, promising a class-leading range.

Futuristic Design and Advanced Features

Both BE 6e and XEV 9e boast a bold and futuristic exterior that sets them apart in the global market. The BE 6e, more compact and tailored for young buyers and nuclear families, exudes a sporty yet sophisticated look. The XEV 9e, larger and more imposing, appeals to those seeking a grander SUV experience. This design approach ensures these electric origin SUVs redefine aesthetics and desirability in the segment.

Inside, Mahindra promises a feature-rich experience with cockpit-style layouts and triple-screen implementations. Advanced technology includes a lag-free human-machine interface powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, built-in 5G connectivity, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos, and over 70 custom audio sounds by none other than music maestro, A R Rahman.

Safety and Tech Beyond Expectations

True to Mahindra’s legacy of safety, the BE 6e and XEV 9e come equipped with Level-2 ADAS, incorporating 5 radars, a vision system, a 360-degree camera, and 11 sensors to enhance safety measures. A driver and occupant monitoring system, using in-car cameras, adds an extra layer of safety and convenience. The structural and battery safety standards are expected to meet or exceed current benchmarks, reinforcing Mahindra’s reputation for prioritizing protection.

Mahindra’s Electric Origin SUVs offer technology usually reserved for luxury vehicles priced between Rs 60 lakh and Rs 1 crore. Bringing these premium features into a more accessible segment highlights Mahindra’s vision of democratizing advanced technology for broader audiences.

A Step Toward the Future

With features that go beyond what most ICE and EVs currently offer, the BE 6e and XEV 9e are ready to set new standards in the market. As we approach the November 26th launch at the ‘Unlimit India’ event, anticipation continues to build. Mahindra’s bold step could mark a turning point not only for the company but for the entire Indian EV landscape, showcasing the country’s growing prominence in global automotive innovation.