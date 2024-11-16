Upcoming Activa Electric Scooter Likely to be Based on New Honda CUV e

Activa Electric is anticipated to share the CUV e’s electric motor, design elements, and potentially its overall performance capabilities

Honda has officially unveiled the CUV e at the 2024 EICMA Show, held from November 7-10, 2024. This new electric scooter concept, which previously made an appearance at the 2023 Tokyo Motor Show, appears to provide a preview of what the highly anticipated Activa Electric might look like.

Honda India has shared couple of teasers of the upcoming Activa Electric, and thanks to that we can draw some references. With design and mechanical similarities, the Activa Electric for India is expected to be based on the CUV e. The electric motor in the Activa teaser, as well as the headlight design and seat shape, closely match those of the CUV e.

Honda CUV e – Design and Features

The CUV e comes in three striking color options: Pearl Jubilee White, Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, and Premium Silver Metallic. Its design retains a familiar scooter silhouette with modernized elements, including sculpted body panels and a smooth finish. The scooter features a front apron-mounted headlamp and a sleek rear tail lamp bar, complemented by foldable pillion footrests.

Riders will appreciate the dual TFT display options—either a 5-inch or 7-inch screen—with the larger version supporting smartphone connectivity via Honda RoadSync Duo. This system enables Bluetooth pairing for calls and navigation, as well as music control. Other convenient features include a USB-C charging port, a key fob for seamless access, and 12-inch alloy wheels at both the front and rear.

The CUV e has a seat height of 765 mm, a wheelbase of 1,311 mm, and a ground clearance of 270 mm. With a moderate weight of 118 kg, the scooter is built for practical city commuting. It also includes a reverse mode to aid in maneuvering within tight spaces.

Power and Performance Details

The Honda CUV e is equipped with three riding modes—Standard, Sport, and Econ—allowing riders to customize their experience. It is powered by dual removable 1.3 kWh battery packs, offering a range of up to 70 km per full charge, varying based on the selected mode. Each battery can be charged from 0-75% in approximately 3 hours, with the scooter delivering up to 6 kW of peak power and a top speed of 80 km/h.

Suspension is managed by a telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. For braking, the CUV e features a 190 mm front disc brake and a 110 mm rear drum brake.

Launch Event in Bangalore and Battery Sharing Infrastructure

Honda Activa Electric is set to be unveiled on November 27, 2024, in Bangalore, home to Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited, Honda’s battery-sharing service subsidiary. This strategic choice of location highlights the company’s focus on battery-swapping technology. It strongly suggests that the Activa Electric will feature swappable batteries, enhancing convenience for users who seek quick and easy range extension without long charging times.

The CUV e as a Blueprint for Activa Electric in India

Both the CUV e and the ICON e, also showcased at the 2024 EICMA Show, represent the 10th and 11th models in Honda’s plan to introduce 30 electric vehicles globally by 2030. Announced at the Honda Electric Motorcycle Business event on November 29, 2023, this ambitious strategy aims to position Honda as a leader in electric mobility.