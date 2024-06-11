Upcoming Bajaj CNG Bike Launch Delayed – New Date Revealed

If affordably priced, Bajaj CNG bike can give tough competition to the current set of popular commuter bikes

Bajaj is known to rely on innovation and cutting-edge technology to drive its growth story. A relevant example is the upcoming Bajaj CNG bikes that will have both petrol and CNG tanks. Users can expect to significantly reduce their running cost. The launch, however, has been pushed ahead by a whole month, now breaking covers on July 17th.

Bajaj CNG Bike Launch Delayed – Launch next month

Earlier, it was expected that the first Bajaj CNG bike will launch on June 18th. However, the launch has been delayed by around a month. Bajaj CNG bike launch is likely to take place on 17th July. Bajaj Auto Exec Director, Rakesh Sharma, confirmed this revelation to a publication recently.

This unnamed Bajaj CNG bike will be the first-of-its-kind production model in India. While a CNG-only bike could also have worked, Bajaj has opted for a bi-fuel system. Quite similar to the bi-fuel petrol + CNG option seen with cars. It is a good move, considering CNG fuel stations are just not as many as standard petrol/diesel fuel pumps.

As a petrol tank is fitted alongside the CNG tank, users won’t have to worry about getting stranded. With a simple valve mechanism, users will be able to switch from one fuel to another easily. The decision can be based on the availability of CNG fuel stations. For example, CNG fuel stations are relatively fewer across rural areas.

Users can also choose the petrol option when they are negotiating challenging terrains that require more power and torque. Carrying heavy loads can also prompt users to choose the petrol option. CNG’s lower energy density, higher air-to-fuel ratio and combustion characteristics reduce the power and torque output.

Bajaj CNG bike – Key features

As revealed recently via design blueprints, Bajaj has introduced significant innovation to accommodate both the CNG and petrol tanks. The CNG tank has been placed along the length of the bike. For this, the bike uses a sloper engine design instead of the standard vertical engine format. The petrol fuel tank is placed in its standard top position.

Bajaj must have worked to ensure that the fuel switching mechanism works flawlessly. Special safety mechanisms must have been put in place for the bi-fuel CNG bike. Some engine tweaks may have become necessary to support both petrol and CNG. Engine specs have not been revealed, although the first CNG bike is expected to be equipped with a 125cc engine.

This upcoming motorcycle will come with a 5-speed gearbox too. Based on spy shots, it is speculated that Bajaj is working on two versions of its CNG bike – One for urban areas and the other for rural areas. The latter is designed for heavy-duty work, with features such as a handlebar brace, sump guard and knuckle guard.

To motivate customers, Bajaj could launch its first CNG bike at an affordable introductory price point. An initial, limited-period offer price of around Rs 80,000 seems plausible. This is in-keeping with Bajaj’s aggressive pricing strategies we saw with Pulsar NS400Z.

Source