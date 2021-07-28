Bajaj Pulsar 250 To Get VVA Tech Like Yamaha MT15 – Sketches Leak

Upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 250 will rival other quarter-litre offerings such as Suzuki Gixxer, Yamaha FZ25 and KTM 250 Duke

Ever since the news of Pulsar getting a new iteration came out, the upcoming bike has been on the news in the automotive sector quite frequently. Test mules of the Bajaj Pulsar 250 have already been spotted on a number of occasions in recent times.

There could be multiple derivatives of the quarter-litre bike but a semi-faired version is almost a certainty. Likely to be called Pulsar 250F, the new semi-faired motorcycle would draw major design inspiration from the current flagship Pulsar 220F. Some believe that the upcoming 250F might even replace the current 220F, but that discussion should be reserved for a later stage.

New VVA technology on offer

We also have been informed that the motor empowering the upcoming Pulsar 250 will be a new single-cylinder air-cooled engine with the provision of an oil-cooler and not the current liquid-cooled unit propelling the likes of Dominar 250 and KTM 250 series.

Another interesting piece of development has surfaced online regarding this new powertrain which is set to feature a VVA technology. This is the same technology available in the 155cc single-cylinder motor from Yamaha powering the likes of YZF-R15 and MT15. However, in the case of Bajaj, it will be a more versatile and cost-effective technology. Via leaked sketches, more details have been revealed.

VVA or Variable Valve Actuation is a technology that allows the valves to actuate with different timing (and lift), depending on the speed at which the engine is running. This provides more grunt at both the bottom end and top end.

Benefits of VVA

The one opted for by Bajaj Auto features a relatively simpler system driven by an electric motor actuator and a lead screw. In this case, Bajaj has designed the valve timing control in three levels- firstly to offer better power; secondly to offer superior torque, and lastly to improve mileage. The best part of this technology is that it is not only cost-effective but could also be retrofitted onto existing engines with minimal modifications.

Further, the new VVA technology should go a long way in extracting the best performance out of the new air-oil-cooled engine. While it will make its debut in the new Pulsar 250F, it could also find its way to other new-gen Pulsar models to come up in future.

Other Prospective Specs

The new 250cc motor on Pulsar 250F will be capable of generating around 24 bhp and will be paired with a six-speed gearbox. Hardware configurations on the upcoming Pulsar 250F are expected to remain identical to 220F. This means suspension duties will be carried out by telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock at rear. Braking duties will be performed by disc brakes at both ends whereas dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard.

SOURCE