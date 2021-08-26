Upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 250cc Spied Testing At Over 120 Kmph

Bajaj is expected to launch naked (NS250), semi-faired (250F) and fully-faired (RS250) versions of Pulsar 250

Based on what Bajaj MD, Rajiv Bajaj had recently said in an interview, Pulsar 250 could debut around Diwali. Rajiv had said “biggest Pulsar we have ever made”, which most probably indicates towards Pulsar 250. It is not yet certain if all Pulsar 250cc models will be revealed simultaneously.

New Pulsar 250cc models have been spotted on road tests on multiple occasions. Latest snaps are that of the naked and semi-faired variant, which can be assumed to be called as NS250 and 250F respectively. These were spotted by Bunny Punia.

Bajaj Pulsar NS250 design

Just like earlier sightings, these new test mules can be seen wearing heavy camouflage. Still, some design and features are clearly evident. At the front, the bike gets projector headlamp, sleek dual LED DRLs, and a standard looking front fender. Overall, the front fascia has an aggressive look and feel.

Take a look at the detailed video of the upcoming Pulsar 250cc motorcycles, testing on highway at speeds of over 120 kmph. The video is shot from inside of a car, which is also travelling along side the Pulsar 250cc motorcycles. At one point in the video, the camera shows the speedometer of the car, which is doing over 120 kmph. It is at this moment the Pulsar 250 test rider manages to accelerate away. Bajaj Pulsar 250cc top speed is not yet known, but the video shows that the Pulsar 250cc has enough grunt to perform overtaking manoeuvre at over 120 kmph speed.

Talking about the side profile, some key features include a large, sculpted fuel tank with extensions, engine cowl, crash guard, stubby exhaust in metallic finish, exposed frame bits, slanted top frame, and split seats. At the rear, the bike has a short tail and dual tyre huggers.

Bajaj Pulsar 250cc engine and specs

It is expected that Pulsar 250cc models will be based on an entirely new platform. This new platform will eventually be used to upgrade existing Pulsar motorcycles as well. Talking about the engine, this too can be an entirely new 250cc unit. It could be capable of generating 24 bhp of max power and 20 Nm of peak torque.

There’s a strong possibility of a new engine, as it would work as a major differentiator against the existing 250cc products manufactured by Bajaj such as Dominar 250, KTM 250 Duke and Husqvarna twins. These motorcycles use a 248.77cc, liquid cooled motor that makes 27 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 23.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine used for Pulsar 250cc models is expected to be equipped with variable valve actuation (VVT).

Pulsar NS250 gets standard telescopic front forks and swingarm-linked monoshock unit at the rear. The bike has disc brakes at both ends. Dual-channel ABS is expected to be offered as standard.

Till date, most Pulsar models have emerged as popular choices in their respective class. Bajaj will be aiming to achieve something similar with Pulsar 250cc models. Being the flagship, Pulsar 250 is expected to get a range of features such as ride modes and connected tech. It will also be made available at a competitive price point.

Upon launch, Pulsar 250cc models will take on respective offerings from Suzuki and Yamaha. In case of Pulsar NS250, the bike will rival the likes of Yamaha FZ25 and Suzuki Gixxer 250. It will also go up against KTM Duke 250 and sibling Dominar 250.