Upcoming Benelli 700cc ADV Motorcycle Leaks – Kawasaki Versys 650 Rival

Benelli TRK 702 will be powered by a new 693cc parallel-twin engine and will be available in both road-biased and off-road derivatives

Benelli has been working on expanding its middleweight adventure tourer lineup which currently comprises TRK 251, TRK 502 and TRK 800. In India, the Chinese-owned Italian brand offers TRK 251 and TRK 502 while TRK 800, which recently made its debut at the last edition of EICMA, is considered too premium a product for the country.

Hence, Benelli is developing another middleweight adventure bike that will sit in between TRK 502 and TRK 800. Type approval documents of a new TRK 702 have been leaked which looks very similar to TRK 800. Interestingly, the new proposition is a bit more exciting than its bigger sibling, at least on paper.

Benelli TRK 702- Powertrain Specs

For instance, specs of TRK 702 seem to closely match those of its larger sibling TRK 800. While the former gets a 693cc parallel-twin motor that dishes out 75 bhp, the latter draws power from a 754cc parallel-twin unit that pumps out 76 horses. This 693cc unit has been developed by Benelli’s parent company, QJ Motor and has recently appeared in several of its offerings in China.

This power plant looks familiar to the motor used by the CFMoto 700CL-X which itself is a derivative of Kawasaki’s 650cc parallel-twin unit. However, the one in 700CL-X kicks out 70.7 bhp and 61 Nm of peak torque. A new engine meant that Benelli had to employ a different chassis although construction of the trellis frame is fairly similar to the bigger TRK 800.

Hardware Specs

It also receives a new swingarm while the bodywork, though completely new, is highly inspired by the existing TRK 800. TRK 702 rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels that are shod with dual-purpose tyres. However, it is also expected to be offered in a road-biased variant with 17-inch front and rear cast-aluminium wheels.

Braking duties will be handled by petal-style twin discs up front and a single disc brake at rear and chewed down by radial Brembo callipers. This will be aided by a dual-channel ABS. Suspension setup should offer long travel with inverted forks up front and a mono-shock at rear, presumably with some degree of adjustability. In all likelihood, it will borrow Marzochhi suspension from TRK 800.

Design & Expected India Launch

TRK 702 flaunts a traditional ADV attire with highlights like a tall stance, a butch bodywork with a heavily faired front end, a split seating setup, a beak upfront and a tall windscreen. The overall build looks purposeful with accessories like a rear luggage rack, centre stand, handguards and pannier boxes.

As for launch in India, it is too soon to predict such a development. That said, Benelli TRK 702 might turn out to be the perfect rival to its Japanese rivals in the form of Kawasaki Versys 650 and Suzuki V-Strom 650XT and Triumph Tiger Sport 660.