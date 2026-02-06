Upcoming Car Launches In Feb 2026 – Maruti, Tata, MG, Toyota, Nissan

February 2026 is going to witness a bunch of new cars and SUVs in the market. These cars and SUVs range from ICE powertrains to electric and from affordable to luxury segment. There are both big and small players (by volumes) expected to launch vehicles in the country. Let’s take a look at these upcoming vehicles.

MG Majestor – 12th February

First showcased over a year ago at 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, MG Majestor is set to launch in the country soon. The launch date has been fixed on 12th February, 2026. It will be the largest D+ SUV in the country and it will come with better off-roading prowess owing to its triple locking differentials and a dominating new fascia.

BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro

One of India’s beloved luxury SUVs, the BMW X3, is getting a new heart. Currently, X3 20 and X3 20d are on offer and BMW will launch X3 30 with a more powerful engine pumping out 260 PS and 400 Nm, mated to an 8-speed AT and xDrive 4WD system. It will be offered in just one fully-loaded M Sport Pro variant.

Nissan Gravite – 17th February

Previously, Nissan Gravite was supposed to launch on January 21st, which did not materialize. Now, Nissan Motor India has recently announced that the Gravite sub 4m 7-seater MPV will launch on February 17th. It is a badge-engineered version of Renault Triber with a unique design language.

Tata Punch EV Facelift – 20th February

After launching Punch ICE Facelift, Tata Motors is all set to launch Punch EV Facelift on February 20th. Not a lot is known about this upcoming EV and it could pack incremental updates like a larger 40.5 kWh battery pack potentially taking the claimed ARAI range till 500 km on a single charge.

Volkswagen Tayron R Line

After launching Tiguan R Line in the country, Volkswagen India is all geared up to launch Tayron R Line in the country. An exact launch date is not available, but it VW is expected to launch Tayron in February 2026. This is essentially a three-row seven-seater version of Tiguan with a longer wheelbase. It competes with Skoda Kodiaq and Jeep Meridian in the premium segment.

Maruti eVitara and Toyota Ebella

Suzuki’s first-ever electric car, the eVitara and its Toyota counterpart, Ebella are set to launch in the country. Both brands are expected to launch their EVs in February 2026 and an exact launch date is not available yet. Both brands will bet big on BaaS prices and India’s most robust charging infrastructure.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift

Last month, Skoda Auto India showcased the Kushaq facelift in Cochin, Kerala. This 4.2m to 4.4m SUV has bestowed with a redesigned fascia with its LED connecting ribs along with illuminated Skoda lettering which is now part of its tail lights. It gets massaging seats function for the rear which none of its rivals have. Launch date is not announced, but February 2026 might be the month.