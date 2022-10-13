Upcoming Cars 2023 Auto Expo – Creta FL, Thar 5 Door, New Swift, Innova

Auto Expo is India’s largest auto show – Next edition will take place in Jan 2023

Auto Expo is a biennial event, which takes place every two years. The last one was witnessed in Feb 2020. Due to Covid-19, 2022 Auto Expo did not take place. Instead, we are going to witness one in a few months – in Jan 2023. Many new cars are expected to make their global debut. Ahead of that, we have created a list of possible debuts one can expect at the 2023 Auto Expo. Let’s take a look.

Tata Motors Auto Expo 2023

Starting with Indian brands, we have Tata Motors which has been making steady advances in vehicle developments across various segments. Expect facelifts of Harrier and Safari with revamped exteriors and interiors. They will get a lot of feature additions too – like a 360-degree camera, ADAS, a larger touchscreen and a lot more. We can also expect them to showcase electric version of Punch and Altroz.

Mahindra Auto Expo 2023

With massive popularity of Scorpio N, XUV700 and Thar, Mahindra is practically the No 1 SUV maker in the country today. But it can’t rest with just that. Mahindra has massive ambitions for EVs, both here and globally. Earlier this year in the UK, they unveiled five electric SUVs. All 5 are expected to make their India debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. Highlight will be XUV.e8 – which is the electric version of XUV700. Another big debut expected from Mahindra is the Thar 5-door. Spy shots of the same have already been making rounds on the internet for some time now.

Maruti Suzuki Auto Expo 2023

Coming to India’s best-selling car brand Maruti Suzuki, the company has been seeing good success from Brezza, which is currently the highest-selling SUV in the country beating Nexon. The company’s SUV strategy recently got a boost with the launch of Grand Vitara. For Auto Expo 2023, Maruti is likely to showcase two more SUVs – 5-door Jimny and Baleno Cross (YTB). It could also showcase the new gen Swift.

Hyundai Kia Auto Expo 2023

South Korean sister brands Hyundai and Kia are expected to bring a slew of products to Auto Expo 2023. Starting with Hyundai, we can expect Ioniq 5 EV, new generation of Verna, Stargazer MPV that was recently launched in Indonesia and Creta facelift. From Kia’s stables, Seltos Facelift is highly likely. New generation of Carnival is also likely.

Toyota Auto Expo 2023

After a long rebadging session, Toyota has launched Urban Cruiser HyRyder. Soon we will see yet another new model from Toyota. This will be in the form of the new gen Innova Hybrid. A version of Baleno Cross and facelifted Urban Cruiser is also expected.

Honda Cars India Auto Expo 2023

With lack of SUVs, Honda has taken a heavy toll in terms of sales in India. An aging platform with its budget cars like Jazz, Amaze and WR-V is also to blame. Honda has plans to bring two SUVs to India, a sub 4m, and a compact SUV. So, for Auto Expo 2023, Honda is likely to unveil at least one SUV.

MG Auto Expo 2023

With New Gen Hector on the horizon and recently launched 2022 Gloster, MG has been pushing on. But for Auto Expo 2023, MG is likely to showcase Wuling’s Air EV. It is a small electric 2-door hatchback aimed for congested urban mobility, something China is known for. Apart from Air EV, MG is also likely to showcase other SAIC-GM-Wuling products to see the response.

Renault Nissan Auto Expo 2023

Renault Nissan alliance has been selling inexpensive products like Magnite, Triber, Kiger and the likes for a long time now. But looking at recent developments, it seems that they are planning to launch world-class SUVs in India. In that regard, the company was recently spied testing Arkana and Koleos. If approved, we can see Renault and Nissan step into C-segment and D-segment SUVs again. Whatever the company is cooking, a glimpse of it is likely to be unveiled at Auto Expo 2023.

Jeep Auto Expo 2023

Jeep India had a good start, but sales have only declined ever since. Their latest launch, Meridian has managed to get a decent start. But to create an impact in Indian market, Jeep needs mainstream SUVs to rival the likes of Creta. Their new compact SUV which is called Avenger, made its global debut earlier this year. We could get to see that car at Auto Expo 2023.

Ola Electric Car Auto Expo 2023

A wild card entry in this list might be from Ola. Even though we have only seen CGI of “Ola Electric Car”, there is a slight probability of Ola bringing a physical concept to Auto Expo 2023.