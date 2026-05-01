Upcoming Cars May 2026 In India – Sierra EV, City, ZR-V, Majestor, Ebella

April 2026 has been a rather busy month for the automotive industry as we witnessed multiple car and motorcycle launches. May 2026 will be just as busy as last month as multiple car brands have launches planned for this month. Here are some of the most popular upcoming cars for the month of May 2026.

MG Majestor

We have to kick things off with the MG Majestor as this is probably the longest-awaited in this list. First unveiled in January 2025, Majestor took its sweet time to advance in its journey in India. Media drives happened last month and Majestor has already missed two launch dates (one on April 20 and another on April 27th). Majestor is now slated to launch some time in mid May 2026.

Tata Sierra EV

After launching Sierra in the country, Tata Motors will soon launch an electric version of it in May 2026. Sierra EV is likely to be launched in 2nd half of May 2026 and will feature a slightly unique fascia over Sierra ICE. Speculations suggest Sierra EV might come with single-motor RWD or FWD as standard and dual-motor AWD as an option. Rivals will include Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, Vinfast VF 6, Maruti eVitara and others.

Honda ZR-V

May 2026 will witness Honda re-opening their account in imports and premium car space. Last of Honda’s premium SUV offerings was 5th Gen CR-V, which was brought in via CKD route. Honda ZR-V launch might happen on May 22nd 2026 in a sole strong hybrid version. It is a 4.57m long SUV with a premium appeal and will be positioned much higher than the Elevate.

Honda City

Sticking with Honda, the company is slated to launch City facelift in India in May 2026, which will have a bigger impact than ZR-V. It will take on recently updated Hyundai Verna along with upcoming Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus facelifts. Launch is expected on May 22nd, alongside ZR-V, and is expected to bring revised aesthetics and improved equipment while keeping powertrains the same.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

Media drives of Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella happened in February 2026 and the launch is expected to happen in May 2026. It is a badge-engineered version of Maruti eVitara, with a slightly unique design. Both 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery versions are expected and Ebella might be priced close to eVitara, which costs between Rs 15.99 lakh and Rs 19.79 lakh (Ex-sh, without BaaS).

BMW M440i

In the luxury car domain, Indian auto market is expecting the launch of BMW M440i in May 2026. It is a 2-door convertible lifestyle offering with a fabric roof. It is powered by the popular B58 3.0L in-line Six engine, mated to a 48V Hybrid system, an 8-speed gearbox and xDrive AWD system. This engine in BMW M440i is rated at 370 bhp and 500 Nm, capable of sprinting from 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds.