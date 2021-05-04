Upcoming Hyundai Cars i20 N Line, Alcazar Spotted Testing Together

While i20 N-Line is expected to carry a launch price of around 12 lakh, Alcazar is likely to be offered at a starting price of Rs 13 lakh (both prices ex-showroom)

Hyundai has a couple of exciting launches lined up ahead in the near future. Two of those being a seven-seat SUV in the form of Alcazar and a sportier version of its premium hatchback- i20 N-Line. Both the models are slated to be launched sometime later this year.

In fact, had it not been for the resurgent wave of Covid-19 pandemic, Alcazar would have hit showrooms in a few weeks from now. The launch now stands postponed for a later date. Meanwhile, both the SUV and hatchback were recently spotted testing together on Faridabad-Ballabgarh highway.

i20 N-Line Exterior Highlights

While Alcazar was under full wraps, the test prototype of i20 N-Line was partially covered in dark wraps at its front and rear ends. While the N-Line model is similar in most ways to the stock model, the former gets a few cosmetic enhancements over the latter at both its exterior and interior. This includes sporty exterior highlights such as blacked-out side skirts, aggressive front and rear bumpers, dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels and a dual-tip exhaust pipe.

i20 N-Line is further distinguished from its regular model with N-branded highlights on the front grille and blacked-out pillars. It is also expected to be offered in dual-tone paint schemes with a contrasting black roof.

Interior Styling & Engine Specs

Inside the cabin as well, there are considerable variations in order to distinguish itself from the standard model. This includes an N-branded multifunctional steering wheel, N-branded upholstery, sporty bucket seats at front, leather-wrapped gear knob and metal pedals.

Red highlights including those on door pads and contour stitching in upholstery further enhance the sporty and contrasting appeal of the cabin. Equipment in this version of i20 will be carried forward from the top-spec trim of the standard model.

While internationally, the N-Line trim of i20 is available with a 1.2-litre MPI naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit, in India, however, it will most probably feature the smaller turbo petrol unit only. This motor is capable of churning out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque and will exclusively be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox in this variant. Also, its suspension will be tuned for slightly sportier dynamics.

Alcazar- Engine, Transmission Options

On the other hand, Alcazar will be offered with two engine options- a 1.5-litre diesel engine borrowed from Creta and a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill borrowed from Tucson. The former churns put 114 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque while the latter is good enough to push out 150 bhp and 192 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled either by a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox across the range.

