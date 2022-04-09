Upcoming Hyundai Venue And New Venue N Line Spied Testing

Venue was placed 3rd in March 2022 sub-4 meter SUV sales list, trailing behind Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza

Launched in May 2019, Hyundai Venue has emerged as a popular sub compact SUV. In recent times, it has been facing intense competition, which has eroded some of its sales. For an improved overall experience, Hyundai will be launching Venue facelift later this year. Customers can also look forward to the Venue N Line variant that will have some additional goodies.

Venue facelift updates; N Line features

Some major exterior updates will be introduced for Venue facelift. For example, the SUV will receive the parametric jewel themed grille that has already been introduced with the new-gen Tucson in international markets. New Tucson will debut in India later this year. The revised grille will also feature on the upcoming Creta facelift.

Front fascia will be further improved with changes to the headlamps, LED DRLs, fog lamp housing and front bumper. Side profile will remain largely unchanged. The only exception will be a new set of alloy wheels.

At the rear, Venue facelift will have T-shaped wraparound LED tail lights. A thin LED strip connects the taillights for a sportier look and feel. Another key update for Venue facelift is the twin exhaust muffler. Both Venue facelift and the Venue N Line have been spied testing. Latest spy video is credited to automotive enthusiasts Ahmed and Revanth Billu.

On the inside, the Venue facelift could get an updated cabin theme. It could get new upholstery along with a new digital instrument console and touchscreen infotainment system. Venue already offers a comprehensive range of features, but Hyundai will try to make it ever better. List of connectivity features may be expanded to include some new functionalities.

Other updates could include wireless charger, flat bottom leather wrapped steering wheel, steering mounted controls, updated audio system, and all 4 power windows. Safety kit will include 6 airbags, vehicle stability management, electronic stability control, rear parking sensors, hill assist control and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Talking about Venue N Line, it will have the signature red accents along with N Line badging. Spy shots also reveal red brake calipers. Red theme will be applied across exteriors and interiors. Venue N Line could also get some additional features.

Venue facelift, N Line powertrain

In the sub-4 meter compact SUV segment, Hyundai Venue has the highest number of powertrain options. These will be retained for the facelift model. Engine options for Venue include a 1.2 litre petrol motor that generates 83 ps / 114 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

The 1.0 litre turbo petrol motor makes 120 ps / 172 Nm. Transmission options include 6-speed manual, iMT and 7-speed DCT. Venue N Line is likely to have this engine option. The 1.5 litre diesel motor churns out 100 ps / 240 Nm and is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. With the updates, Venue facelift is expected to witness a small price hike. Existing variants are available in the range of Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 11.72 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).