Upcoming Jeep Electric SUV Debuts – Smaller Than Renegade

The upcoming electric SUV from Jeep will share its architecture with the upcoming RAM 1500 electric pickup truck

Jeep has been very vocal about its intentions to go green in the coming future. The plans have received a fresh impetus after the company, along with other subsidiaries from FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) formed part of a new conglomerate called Stellantis in 2020.

Now, the Italian-American brand has globally revealed images of its first-ever fully electric model. There are other details attached to these images but Jeep has confirmed that this new electric SUV will make its debut sometime in the first half of 2023.

Upcoming Jeep Electric SUV – Exterior Design

The images reveal a concept prototype of a compact SUV that is smaller than Jeep Renegade that will be based on a born electric platform. Exterior design of this concept is in line with the current Jeep models which flaunt a signature seven-slat grille upfront but doesn’t feature a mesh interior. The faux grille is flanked by LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs on both sides.

The front grille also sports an ‘e’ symbol to distinguish itself from its fossil fuel powered siblings. It gets traditional Jeep characteristics including the flared wheel arches and muscular front and rear bumpers which lend it a brawny appearance. The electric SUV is wrapped in a yellow and black dual-tone paint scheme that accentuates its sportiness. Rear door handlebars have been incorporated into the C pillar.

2023 Jeep electric SUV receives the same alloy wheel designs as seen in the facelifted avatar of Compass Trailhawk which was launched recently. It also sports a black decal on its hood similar to Trailhawk. At rear, the EV boasts a sculpted tailgate which features a roof-mounted spoiler, wraparound LED tail-lamp and the Jeep logo at the centre. Black plastic claddings around wheel arches and door arches further amplify its SUV stance.

Jeep’s electrification plan

Earlier last year, Jeep unveiled plug-in hybrid derivatives of Renegade, Wrangler, and Grand Cherokee SUVs and soon plans to introduce off-road friendly versions of Grand Cherokee and Trailhawk with hybrid powertrains. Previously, Jeep had revealed its vision that by 2025 all its models will be electrified- either fully electric or hybrid powertrains.

The yet-unnamed electric SUV will be heading towards European markets first followed by other international markets. It is expected to be laced with all modern technologies and is likely to offer all-wheel-drive capabilities as well. As mentioned earlier, it will be an entry-level EV smaller than the Renegade compact SUV and will be underpinned by the STLA platform developed by Stellantis.

Apparently, there will be four different iterations of this STLA architecture including- STLA Small, STLA Medium, STLA Large and STLA Frame. Most electric SUVs under the various subsidiary brands of Stellantis will be based on one of these STLA platforms. For example, Stellantis also teased the upcoming Ram 1500 electric pickup truck that will also be based on the STLA architecture.