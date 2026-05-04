Upcoming JSW Chery Electric SUV Spied – 4.2m Long, 69.8 kWh Battery

Expected to be imported as CKD units, the iCar V23 will have largely the same profile as the model sold overseas

With Chery Automobiles as its technology partner, JSW Motors will be launching multiple models in India. This is part of JSW Group’s mission to build an entirely new automobile brand, distinct from the existing JSW MG Motor India joint venture. One of the upcoming models is the iCar V23, also known as the iCaur V23 and Chery V23 in select markets. A test mule has been spotted again, revealing the off-road ready electric SUV’s road presence and exterior highlights. .

iCar V23 – Design and features

In India, the iCar V23 is expected to be launched under a new name as part of the JSW Motors umbrella brand. As evident in the spy shots, the SUV has a strong, boxy presence, which is likely to appeal to Indian buyers. Dimensionally, the iCar V23 is 4,220 mm long, 1,915 mm wide and 1,845 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,735 mm.

Due to the heavy camouflage of the test vehicle, it is difficult to see the finer details. The SUV has an upright front fascia, a chunky bumper, slatted grille elements and a prominent bonnet. Only a small section of the lighting unit is visible, which appears similar to the model sold in China and other Asian markets.

Side profile is also largely the same as the international-spec model. However, the test mule can be seen with a distinct design for the alloy wheels. The wheels are quite large, which enhances the SUV’s road presence. Other key features include squared wheel arches, pull-type door handles and roof rails. Features like running boards could be optional or offered with the higher-spec variants.

At the rear, iCar V23 has a large windshield, lower-mounted tail lamps and a simple bumper design. For a rugged feel, a squarish spare tire style external storage compartment is installed on the tailgate. This can be used to store various items such as charging cables, tools, etc. Interestingly, the spare tyre compartment on the test mule appears significantly larger. Could JSW be looking at a functional spare tyre for the iCar V23 in India?

iCar V23 – Performance, range

Across global markets, the iCar V23 is offered in RWD single motor and AWD dual motor configurations. Battery pack options for RWD variants include 47.28 kWh LFP, 59.93 kWh LFP and 69.8 kWh LFP. These have a range from 301 km to 550 km, depending on the variant. iCar V23 AWD variant with dual motors utilizes an 81.76 kWh NMC battery. It has an NEDC driving range of 430 km.

DC fast charging is supported up to 104 kW. With the AWD variant, 0 to 100 km/h is achievable in 7.5 seconds. The SUV has a max speed of 140 km/h. iCar V23 has pretty good off-roading capabilities with an approach angle of 42 degrees and a departure angle of 41 degrees. It has an unladen ground clearance of 210 mm and water wading capability of 600 mm. Max gradeability is at 40%. iCar V23 is expected to be introduced in India later this year. In the electric segment, it will face competition from upcoming models like Thar EV.

JSW Motors preparing ecosystem ahead of launch

Ahead of launching its new range of vehicles including iCar V23, JSW Motors has started strengthening its technology and software ecosystem in India. The company recently announced a strategic partnership with Tata Elxsi to develop next-generation connected and software-defined vehicle platforms.

As part of this collaboration, both companies will set up a new engineering hub called JNEXT – JSW NextGen Technology Center in Pune. This facility will support development of connected features, vehicle software, and digital platforms for upcoming models. Tata Elxsi will work on areas such as connected vehicle systems, over-the-air (OTA) updates, user experience, cybersecurity and AI-based solutions.

This move indicates that JSW Motors is focusing not just on bringing products to India, but also on building a locally developed technology ecosystem. These efforts are expected to play a key role in upcoming EVs like iCar V23, especially in terms of connected features, software integration and overall user experience.