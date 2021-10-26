Upcoming Kawasaki 650cc Classic Roadster Spied Testing In Mumbai

Upon its launch, Kawasaki is expected to price Z650 RS under Rs 7.00 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kawasaki recently unveiled its new 650cc retro motorcycle based on its famed naked streetfighter Z650. The motorcycle made its global debut last month and will soon be heading towards Indian shores. In fact, the Japanese superbike brand has already started testing the upcoming motorcycle on Indian roads.

Latest spy shots are credit to automotive enthusiast Aniket Deshpande, who spotted the Upcoming Kawasaki 650cc Classic Roadster on the Palm Beach road in Navi Mumbai. Aniket says that the test mule was performing high speed runs on the road. He only managed to click the photos when the rider had to halt at a traffic signal.

Upcoming Kawasaki 650cc – New Retro-Style Design

The classic roadster is expected to be launched in our country by the end of this year. As mentioned previously, the design of Z650 RS is heavily inspired by its larger sibling Z900 RS. Interestingly, the test mule spotted has been wrapped under camouflage.

The styling of the testing prototype is in tune with the international-spec model which made its debut recently barring a small addition. The India-spec mule was seen with an odd-looking pillion grab rail at the tail section. Rest of the details are identical with retro-inspired highlights such as a round LED headlamp, twin-pod instrument cluster, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a flat single-piece saddle and circular rearview mirrors.

Other styling highlights such as multi-spoke alloy wheels and underbelly exhaust have been carried forward from its naked street racer sibling. The blacked-out components of side panels, engine, gearbox and alloys give Z650RS a sporty appeal. Chrome embellishments around headlamps, exhaust pipe, front forks and instrument console give it a premium look.

Overall, Z650 RS sports a neo-retro design with styling inspired by classic motorcycles of yesteryears but with a modern touch. The international model is available with three colour options namely Candy Emerald Green, Metallic Moondust Grey/Ebony and Metallic Spark Black. We can expect these paint schemes to be on offer in India as well.

Features & Specs

In terms of features, Z650 RS gets full LED lighting along with a semi-digital instrument console and ride modes probably. It will borrow its underpinnings from other 650cc models from Kawasaki’s lineup such as Z650 and Ninja 650. This means Z650 RS will be based on a trellis frame which is suspended on 41mm front telescopic forks and a horizontal backlink rear preload-adjustable mono-shock.

Braking duties will be handled by twin 300mm discs up front and a single 220mm disc at the rear. This setup is aided by a dual-channel ABS. Powering Z650 RS is a familiar 649cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that dishes out 67.3 bhp at 8,000rpm and peak torque of 64 Nm at 6,700rpm. This unit is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox which comes with a slipper and assist clutch.

Z650 RS is expected to be priced anything between Rs 6.50 – 7.0 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon its launch, Z650 RS will not have a direct rival in the segment, in the segment. Royal Enfield 650 Twins could be considered as rivals by some, but they are priced in the Rs 3.5 lakh range.