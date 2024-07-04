Upcoming Kawasaki KLX230 S Spied – XPulse 200 Alternative?

Capability-wise, Kawasaki KLX230 S will take on Hero Xpulse 200 4V and upcoming Xpulse 210 – Price-wise, it may rival Himalayan 450

As the off-road segment gains momentum in the country, several new products are expected in the future. A relevant example is Kawasaki KLX230 S, recently spotted testing on roads. It is to be noted that Kawasaki already sells the KLX 230R S in India for off-road-only use. The soon-to-be-launched model will be road-legal.

Kawasaki KLX230 S – Key features

Positioned as a dual-sport bike, Kawasaki KLX230 S can be fun across both city streets as well as off-road tracks. Off-road potential is clearly evident with the raised front fender, handlebar brace, single-piece seat and under-seat exhaust. The bike has wire-spoke wheels, shod with dual-purpose tyres.

A hint of retro can be seen with the circular rear-view mirrors. The bike has a polygonal-shaped headlamp with LED units. Although, there is no strong emphasis on this specific component. In the US, colour options include Lime Green and Battle Gray. Same colours might be launched in India.

In overseas markets, Kawasaki KLX230 S is equipped with 37 mm telescopic long travel front forks with rubber gaiters. At the rear, the bike has Uni-Trak linkage system and a single shock with adjustable spring preload suspension. Front and rear tyres are 21-inch and 18-inch respectively.

Braking setup comprises 240 mm and 220 mm petal disc brakes at front and rear, respectively. The front has a dual-piston calliper whereas the rear gets a single-piston calliper. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard. Kerb weight of US-spec Kawasaki KLX230 S is 133 kg. India-spec model could be slightly heavier with the mandatory saree guard, pillion grab rail and front number plate holder.

KLX230 S has a ground clearance of 239 mm and a seat height of 843 mm. Tech package includes smartphone connectivity via RIDEOLOGY THE APP. Users can wirelessly access various instrument functions. For example, info such as fuel gauge, odometer, maintenance schedule, etc., can be viewed on the user’s smartphone. Users can also access riding logs that provide detailed information about their rides.

Performance and launch

Power is supplied via a 233cc, 4-stroke single, SOHC, air-cooled engine. While output numbers are not available, a ballpark of 20 bhp and 20 Nm is probable. It will come mated to a 6-speed transmission. The upcoming Kawasaki KLX230 S is expected to have a similar performance range. In comparison, the popular Hero Xpulse 200 4V has slightly lower numbers at 19.2 hp and 17.35 Nm.

The high level of finishing on the test mule reveals that the bike is production-ready. However, launch could still take some time. Kawasaki KLX230 S may be locally produced, the 3rd such bike after Ninja 300 and W175. Kawasaki may need some time to adjust its supply chain and Pune-based production facilities before it can commence series production of KLX230 S.

