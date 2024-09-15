Upcoming Kia Clavis / Syros Electric SUV – Front and Rear Design Render

Along with the electric version, upcoming Kia Clavis will also be offered with ICE powertrain options

As demand for compact SUVs grows, Kia is working on a new model for India and international markets. Both ICE and EV versions will be available, as evident with test mule sightings in India and abroad. Name of this upcoming SUV has not been announced, and is rumoured to be either called Syros or Clavis.

Upcoming Kia Clavis / Syros Electric SUV render

A render based on recent spy shots provides a better idea about the overall visual appeal of Kia Clavis / Syros SUV. Some of the key highlights include a closed-off grille, rugged bumper design, striking LED headlamps and DRLs and a prominent clamshell-style bonnet.

Side profile is distinguishable with its squared off wheel arches, thick body cladding, low-drag aerodynamic alloy wheels, body coloured door handles, body coloured dual-tone ORVMs and roof rails. The ORVMs have integrated cameras, which indicate a 360 surround view system, blind view monitor and ADAS features. Clavis is also expected to get radar-based ADAS features.

At the rear, key features include roof spoiler, shark fin antenna, centre high-mounted stop lamp, rear wiper and washer and edgy tail lamps. The bold design and striking features of Kia Clavis appear to be based on the brand’s new design language, as seen with Kia’s flagship electric SUV – Kia EV9. It helps achieve a high level of differentiation, in comparison to the traditional approach of using curvy body panelling. Kia’s new design language for its electric vehicles ensures a more sophisticated and dominating profile.

Kia Clavis interiors

To ensure improved capabilities against rivals, Kia Clavis will be equipped with a comprehensive range of features. The idea is to ensure a premium cabin experience and optimal comfort. Clavis will have leatherette upholstery, a two-spoke steering wheel and dual 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment and instrument.

Other features include rear AC vents, voice commands and front and rear ventilated seats. Top variants are expected to be equipped with a panoramic sunroof. Clavis will be the second compact SUV after XUV3XO to get a panoramic sunroof option.

Kia Clavis range

While not much details are out yet, Kia Clavis EV is expected to have a certified range of around 350 km. Real-world range can be around 270 to 300 km, which will vary based on variables such as traffic conditions, AC usage, etc. This range seems suitable for a week’s commuting or a one-way intercity drive. The SUV will support fast charging and come with advanced safety features for the electric powertrain. Advanced regen braking will also be there, allowing users to extend the range, wherever possible.

Kia Clavis launch date

In India, Kia Clavis ICE variant will be launched first, followed by the electric model. Clavis ICE variant is expected to debut towards the end of this year. Launch is expected in early 2025. Clavis ICE model will likely borrow the 1.0-litre turbo petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engine from Kia Sonet. The Clavis EV is expected to go on sale in India around mid-2025.

Source