Upcoming Kia EV4 Electric Interiors Spied – Floating Widescreen

With its distinctive design, the Kia EV4 is a great option for those looking to experience something truly new

Kia has started testing the EV4, a crossover sedan with SUV flavours and a sloping coupe roofline as well. EV4 is expected to be launched in 2025. Ahead of that, latest spy shots have revealed the interiors of Kia EV4.

Kia EV4 cockpit revealed

While test vehicles have been spotted earlier also, this is the first time the interiors of Kia EV4 have been revealed. A number of features appear to be borrowed from Kia EV3 that was introduced earlier this year in June.

One of the key attractions is the large widescreen panel. It has dual 12.3-inch screens for the touchscreen and the driver instrument display. In between, there’s a 5.3-inch climate control display. The widescreen covers more than half of the dashboard’s length.

Below the floating widescreen, there’s a control panel with touch-sensitive buttons. These can be used to access the primary shortcuts such as Home, Media and Map. For practical convenience, EV4 has a conventional circular dial for the volume control. The AC vents are mounted on either side. With only a few physical buttons, the interiors look neat and decluttered. Similar to the EV3, the EV4 is expected to get a multi-layered dashboard.

Several of the tech features seen with EV3 could be introduced in EV4. For example, Kia EV4 could get the ChatGPT-powered AI digital assistant that is designed to improve overall user experience. Based on generative AI, the digital assistant can process various voice commands and act accordingly. It can provide travel related information, make music recommendations and control vehicle functions. With generative AI like ChatGPT, the possibilities are limitless. Kia EV4 will also be getting the regular tech features such as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Kia EV4 specs, performance

Similar to Kia EV3, EV6, EV9 and various Hyundai and Genesis cars, the Kia EV4 also utilizes the Hyundai Motor Group E-GMP electric platform. Among these, only the EV3 has a 400-volt electrical system. Other cars utilize an 800-volt electrical system that is more advanced and capable of enabling faster charging. There are other benefits as well such as improved efficiency and performance.

It will be interesting to see if Kia EV4 gets the 400-volt or 800-volt electrical system. Assuming that Kia will be aiming to introduce the EV4 at an attractive price point, the 400-volt electrical system will be more suitable. Battery pack options for Kia EV4 include a 58.3 kWh and an 81.4 kWh unit. Base variants will have a single motor setup, generating 201 hp. Higher variants could get AWD option, enabled with a dual-motor setup.

While this test vehicle has the sedan body style, Kia EV4 is also expected to get another variant with an upright hatchback rear format. This was evidenced with another test vehicle spotted earlier. Upon launch, Kia EV4 will rival Tesla Model 3.

