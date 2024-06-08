Upcoming KTM ADV Motorcycle With AMT Gearbox Teased Off-roading

The upcoming KTM ADV motorcycle with AMT gearbox gets a foot-operated gear selector and shifters on handlebar, but it lacks a clutch lever

Just recently, BMW Motorrad patented ASA (Automated Shift Assistant) on R 1300 GS ADV motorcycle. Now, KTM is at it too, teasing motorcycling fraternity with a teaser of its upcoming ADV motorcycle equipped with an AMT gearbox. Also, the prototype teased could very well be the upcoming KTM 1390 Super Adventure.

Upcoming KTM ADV Motorcycle With AMT Gearbox Teased

Just like automatic transmission is getting more and more popular on cars, there is an increasing number of motorcycle manufacturers that are exploring this substratum too. Honda Africa Twin DCT and Goldwing DCT are among the first motorcycles that pop up in our mind when speaking of an automatic gearbox equipped motorcycle.

Recently, BMW Motorrad made a lot of headlines by patenting an AMT gearbox option that they are calling ASA. Now, we get to see KTM’s take on an automatic gearbox, which is dubbed AMT (Automated Manual Transmission). Company is teasing their upcoming AMT gearbox on an ADV prototype.

This prototype participated in Redbull’s Erzberg Rodeo in Eisenerz, Austria, ridden by French enduro rider, Johnny Aubert. We can see in the video how the bike handles a proper enduro track and showcases its off-road prowess. The prototype in question participated in Iron Road Prologue category, where only twin-cylinder motorcycles are allowed.

So, this prototype is likely to be based on the company’s new 1390 platform and could be the upcoming 1390 Adventure or 1390 Super Adventure. The camouflage on this prototype clearly says KTM, AMT and Prototype, summing up exactly what it is.

How does it operate?

The prototype demonstrated in Austria, showed a traditional gear lever along with handlebar-mounted shifters, paddles or triggers. However, there is no clutch lever on the handlebar where you would usually find one. So, this is a clutchless operation and allows rider to either shift from the foot or shift from the handlebar.

Traditional (not with motorcycles, though) auto mode also exists and one might ride this motorcycle without worrying about shifting or clutch and the bike would take care of everything. Even when starting or stopping the motorcycle. Something that will command a slight learning curve for existing riders.

The trend of automatic transmission on motorcycles seems to be primarily centred towards ADVs or large baggers. Predominantly ADVs. These big adventure machines with automatic transmission options aim to provide added comfort on continental rides and take the hassle of gearshifts and allow riders to fully focus on off-road terrains.

In India, KTM is busy testing their upcoming 390 platform motorcycles. There are two – one is 390 Adventure and the other is 390 Enduro. Apart from that, KTM is also developing the new RC 390 that is also likely to launch in India.