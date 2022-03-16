Upcoming Mahindra Electric SUV Interiors Teased – XUV900?

Even popular brands like Mahindra will have to make considerable efforts to establish a foothold in EV space

With the global push towards reducing carbon emissions, carmakers are faced with an entirely new set of challenges. While current focus is on complying with stricter emission norms, the future will necessitate a complete shift to EVs. As the technology is entirely different, it has created a level-playing field for startups as well as established players in automotive space.

Mahindra Born Electric EVs – XUV900 Interiors Teased?

Creator of bestsellers like Thar, XUV700, Bolero and Scorpio, Mahindra is looking to achieve similar results in EV space as well. It is currently working on at least 3 electric cars, which will be part of its Born Electric range. These will be based on an entirely new platform. Mahindra has stated that its new electric cars will be unveiled later this year in July. Most details will be revealed at the time of unveil.

As evident in teasers, Mahindra Born Electric range has only SUVs. It is likely that Mahindra will first target segments that have high demand. Once it emerges as a leading EV manufacturer, the company can think about other segments.

Mahindra is likely to continue with its existing strategy wherein it focuses exclusively on SUVs. The company has decided not to foray in hatchbacks and sedan segment. The same approach can be used in EV space as well. Today, Mahindra has released yet another teaser. This time, they tease the interiors of, what looks like the upcoming XUV900 Electric SUV coupe.

Initially, Mahindra is expected to target sub-compact SUV, mid-size SUV and premium SUV segments. This will ensure that Mahindra born electric cars will be accessible to a broader range of users. Based on market response, it will also help the company to understand which segments have the most potential.

Mahindra new electric cars

Mahindra Born Electric range will have distinctive design and styling, quite different from its existing petrol/diesel powered SUVs. Some key features include C-shaped LED DRLs and tail lamps and aerodynamic body panelling. Two of these SUVs can be seen with a sloping roofline, creating a premium coupe-like persona.

Another USP of Mahindra Born Electric cars will be a comprehensive range of advanced features. It will include a new set of connectivity features, likely to be powered by AI and machine learning. We have already seen Mahindra upgrade its features list with XUV700 that offers ADAS functions such as front collision warning, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and automatic emergency braking.

In case of electric SUVs, one key challenge for Mahindra will be pricing. The bigger the vehicle, the more battery power it will need to push it forward. And current battery packs don’t come cheap. Mahindra’s current range of SUVs are known for their affordability. It will be interesting to see if Mahindra is able to retain that advantage in EV space as well.