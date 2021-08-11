Upcoming Mahindra KUV100 Electric Leaks Via Official Website

Mahindra KUV100 Electric will be positioned as an entry-level EV against Tata Tigor EV and the upcoming Maruti WagonR electric

Mahindra, like all major automakers, has been planning to venture into electric mobility with passenger vehicles for quite some time now. Unfortunately, there have been numerous delays for some obvious reasons. Test mules of what appears to be the production-spec eKUV100 have been recently spotted.

The electric car made its first appearance as a pre-production concept at last year’s AutoExpo. Since then, there have been no developments regarding eKUV100 until now, when the e-SUV has made its debut on the official website of Mahindra Electric. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Devi V Prasad Reddy, for sharing the update.

Exterior Styling

It has been pitched as an entry-level EV for the masses in the Indian auto market. For most parts of it, the exterior styling of KUV100 Electric is in line with its IC engine-powered sibling except for the closed-off front grille due to absence of a radiator.

The grille also offers improved aerodynamics and features small arrow-shaped inserts, six of which are finished in blue. The electric crossover gets two charging ports, one on each front fender. In addition, there are blue highlights on headlamps and taillamps.

The front bumper houses a very wide air inlet which also gets a tow hook in case the car gets stuck somewhere. The number plate housing at the tailgate features a thick chrome plate at the top with interesting ‘+’ and ‘-’ signs on it. All other design elements are similar to the fossil-fueled KUV100. There are also some subtle styling differences spotted in the test mule in comparison to the concept showcased at AutoExpo last year.

For example, the model at AutoExpo stood on alloy wheels with a different design which featured blue inserts on each of its spokes. Further, the charging flap wore Mahindra Electric (ME) badging while the C-pillar flaunted a unique triangular badge. The e-KUV100 in the picture is seen wrapped under a dark shade of blue. It is also seen wearing black body claddings over wheel arches and door panels.

Specifications

At the time of its display in the biennial auto event, Mahindra had disclosed some of its specifications. The eKUV100 concept was fitted with a 15.9kWh battery pack which sent power to a single electric motor mounted on the front axle. The resultant power output stands at 54 bhp (40kW) and 120 Nm of torque.

This powertrain could return a range of 147 km on a single charge. These are very modest figures from every standard. The battery could be charged from zero to 100 percent in 5hr 45min using a regular AC charger (on the front right fender flap).

Using a DC fast charger, 0-80 percent of the battery could be replenished within 55 minutes (on the front left fender flap). Mahindra had priced the EV crossover at Rs 8.25 lakh back then. At the time of its launch, it could be offered at a price of Rs 9-11 lakh (ex-showroom).