Upcoming Mahindra Vision X Sub 4m SUV Design Patent Filed

In the design patent images, the sub-4-meter SUV has largely the same profile as the Vision X concept

Showcased last year as concepts, Mahindra’s next-gen SUVs based on the NU IQ platform have commenced their road tests. Design patents were recently filed for Vision SXT and Vision T SUVs. And now, a design patent for Vision X has also been filed.

Mahindra Vision X patented – Key features

Design patent images reveal a sporty SUV, featuring a distinctive grille with a X-shaped design in the centre. The large striking grille is flanked by trapezoidal housings for the headlamps. A layered bumper section with a skid plate can be seen. The top panel above the grille has vertically slatted styling, similar to that seen on other Mahindra SUVs.

Mahindra’s twin peaks logo will be placed in the centre of this panel. The SUV will be getting top-mounted LED DRLs. Distinctive and sporty character lines can be seen on the bonnet. Most of these features are the same as that of Vision X concept unveiled last. Similarities extend to the side profile, where the SUV gets squared wheel arches and sporty alloy wheels.

Even the sleek camera-based ORVMs are noticeable in the design patent images. Other key highlights include flush door handles, body cladding, roof rails and a tapering roofline. At the rear, Vision X concept was seen with features such as a sporty roof mounted spoiler, a connected tail lamps setup, vertical reflectors and a rugged bumper. Overall, the Vision X appears to be one of the sportiest in the sub-4-meter SUV segment.

Interior, equipment

Inside, the Vision X concept was showcased in a dual-tone interior theme. A distinctive curved design for the dashboard has been used with Vision X. Another key highlight is the two-spoke, rounded rectangular steering wheel, which adds to the futuristic cabin design. Vision X concept came with curved dual screens, something similar to the BE 6. It is expected that Vision X will also be equipped with a head-up display.

Mahindra is likely to offer advanced features with the Vision X. These could include dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, 5G connectivity, OTA updates, voice and gesture controls and a ?panoramic glass roof. A comprehensive range of ADAS features could be offered.

Performance

Based on the versatile NU IQ platform, Mahindra Vision X is expected to get both ICE and EV powertrains. ICE versions could get both petrol and diesel engine options. It is possible that the EV variant could be introduced first, followed by the launch of ICE variants.

Production of Vision X is expected to commence in 2027. In the company’s lineup, the Vision X could be positioned above the XUV 3XO. It could be introduced in the price range of Rs 11 lakh to Rs 16 lakh. Primary rivals will include Nexon/EV, Kia Syros/EV, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet.