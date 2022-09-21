Upcoming Mahindra XUV700 Electric SUV Spied In Bangalore

Off all the INGLO platform based vehicles, Mahindra XUV.e8 is the one that will launch first

Mahindra is set to roll the dice and step into the EV game hard. But it is also targeting global markets. Hence, Mahindra has shied away from budget offerings and has gone full regalia with premium products based on INGLO platform. That said, Mahindra unveiled XUV400 electric earlier this month and will be the company’s cheapest offering.

Speaking of INGLO platform based products, Mahindra has showcased five different concepts falling under two different lineups. They are XUV.e series and BE series. XUV.e series are based on XUV branded ICE SUVs. But not BE. As the name implies, they are Born Electric from the ground up and won’t get ICE versions based on them. Off the lot, XUV.e8 will be the first to roll out as it is based on ICE-powered XUV700. Mahindra has also started testing XUV.e8 in India. Let’s take a look.

Mahindra XUV700 Electric Spied

XUV.e8 will be the first to launch. At that same August 15 event, Mahindra had displayed a working prototype of the same. Looking at the XUV700 Electric spied testing in India, it is completely camouflaged and is exactly identical to the XUV700 that we currently have. Even its wheels are identical.

XUV.e8 prototype has the same profile as XUV700. But, the front and rear were different. When compared to XUV700’s alloy wheels, XUV.e8 prototype that was showcased in Britain, got futuristic aero wheels. This is to reduce aerodynamic drag and help reduce its air drag coefficient. Hence, maximising range. Hat tip to Manju MN for sharing exclusive spy shots on Rushlane Spylane Facebook Group.

Manju even got a chance to have a chat with the team that were testing the XUV700 Electric. It was spotted in Ecospace, Bangalore. They had come to test the SUV in waterlogged streets. Launch is not scheduled for this year.

The prototype showcased in the UK, was wrapped in a matte black wrap with copper-coloured textures all around. This copper colour is to Mahindra, what Electric Blue is to Tata. A signification of EVs. All Mahindra EVs will carry copper accents. Front gets a massive LED DRL which looks striking, to say the least. Headlights are sleeker than XUV700 and have copper elements. Even its Twin Peaks logo gets a copper finish surrounded by purple LED.

Specs & Features

Mahindra’s INGLO platform, which is sourced from Volkswagen’s MEB platform, is scalable from 60 kWh to 80 kWh. XUV.e8 might get either an RWD layout with 228 bhp or an AWD layout with 335 bhp. When it comes to interiors, Mahindra has outdone itself. XUV700 has two horizontal screens, whereas XUV.e8 gets three. One is for the driver’s display, one is for the central infotainment system and the third screen seems to be for the front passenger.

It is set to launch around 2024. When launched, it will be slotted above MG ZS EV and below Volvo XC40 Recharge, Kia EV6 and the likes. MG ZS EV gets around 50 kWh worth of juice. While EV6 and XC40 Recharge get around 80 kWh worth of juice. With 60 kWh, XUV.e8 seems to be a logical EV for this segment.