Upcoming Mahindra XUV900 Coupe Electric SUV Sketch Render

Among the upcoming Born Electric SUVs from Mahindra, the XUV900 Coupe SUV is expected to be the flagship model in the lineup

Mahindra has been touted to make a grand re-entry into the electric mobility space with multiple new offerings. The carmaker recently teased three upcoming electric SUVs which are slated to make their maiden appearance in July this year, most probably as pre-production concepts.

A lot of speculations have been made in regards to electric vehicle (EV) technologies, especially the platforms to be utilised by the upcoming battery-powered cars. More significant of those are the Born EV platforms which will underpin brand new electric cars and not battery-powered derivatives of IC engine models.

Mahindra ‘Born Electric’ SUVs

Dubbed as the ‘Born Electric Vision’, all three electric SUVs teased have reportedly been designed and conceptualised by Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE). It is the automaker’s global design centre based in the United Kingdom and headed by Pratap Bose. The three electric models revealed in the teaser video comprises a compact SUV, a mid-size SUV and a Coupe SUV.

All three electric SUVs will be underpinned by a new bespoke EV platform. Out of the three, the Coupe SUV body style has been in discussion earlier. It should be noted that Mahindra filed a trademark for XUV900 last year which is expected to be the brand’s upcoming flagship offering. Considering recent developments, in all likelihood, the upcoming Coupe electric SUV could don the XUV900 trademark. Automotive design artist, SRK Designs has shared a render sketch of XUV900 coupe electric SUV.

XUV900 Coupe Electric SUV

Design of XUV900 is expected to borrow inspiration from the XUV Aero Concept which made its maiden public appearance at the 2016 edition of Auto Expo. Exterior highlights of the XUV900 Coupe include body panels like front fenders, hood and front doors that could be borrowed from the XUV Aero Concept. Internally condemned as W620, this upcoming Coupe SUV could also draw styling cues from XUV700 since it is based on the brand’s latest design philosophy.

A few months back, Mahindra greenlit the development of the production-spec model of XUV900 which is slated to make its debut in 2024. In September last year, reports surfaced online which revealed that a working prototype of a fully electric XUV700 is ready. This prototype EV will be powered by a 54kWh battery pack sending power to one or more electric motors.

This battery pack could also be offered in the XUV900 Coupe electric SUV. However, details at the moment are far too scarce to make an accurate assumption. More details are expected to come our way once the concept prototypes are unveiled by Mahindra in July this year.

Other Mahindra Electric SUVs

Other two models in the upcoming ‘Born Electric Vision’ are expected to be XUV400 and XUV700 Electric. The former is expected to be a fully-electric version of XUV300 otherwise commonly referred to as the eXUV300. A concept prototype of the same has already been showcased at the last edition of AutoExpo in 2020. Recently, a heavily camouflaged mule of the compact electric SUV was spotted testing on roads.