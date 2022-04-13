Upcoming Maruti Creta Rival SUV Spied Next To Brezza

All-new Maruti, Toyota SUV is expected to be launched later this year during festive season; production to commence in H2, CY2022

Indian automotive space has evolved significantly in recent years, marked by growing preference for SUVs. Among the primary growth drivers are the sub-compact and compact SUV segments. The latter has some popular SUVs such as Creta, Seltos, Kushaq, Taigun, Astor, etc.

Clearly, Maruti and Toyota haven’t been able to claim their share in compact SUV segment. Maruti has S-Cross, but it is way behind segment leaders such as Creta and Seltos in terms of sales. On the other hand, Toyota currently does not have a dedicated product for this segment.

Upcoming Maruti Creta Rival SUV Spied

As this is one of the fastest growing segments, Maruti and Toyota will be targeting this space more aggressively, starting this year. Powered by their global partnership, Suzuki and Toyota should be able to pool their resources to come up with a truly unique offering for compact SUV segment.

It will be an entirely new product and not just a rebadging exercise as seen with Brezza / Urban Cruiser and Baleno / Glanza. While Toyota has been getting rebadged versions till now, the new compact SUV will be manufactured by Toyota and shared with Maruti.

As it’s a highly competitive segment, Maruti, Toyota compact SUV is expected to pack in segment-first and best-in-class features. South Korean carmakers Hyundai and Kia have successfully deployed this strategy with products like Creta, Seltos, Sonet and Venue. XUV700 is another example that has received overwhelming response owing to its unique looks and comprehensive range of features.

While they will be the same at their core, Maruti, Toyota SUVs will have distinctive styling. It could extend to parts like the grille, front and rear bumper, bodywork and alloy wheels. Some distinctive colour options could also be offered for each of these SUVs. Interiors are also expected to be different.

Below is the latest spy video of Maruti’s compact SUV, which was spied just outside the company’s plant in Haryana. Video is credit to MRD Cars. Though the video mentions that this is the new Brezza, we believe it is not the case. Compared to Brezza’s boxy structure, the new Creta Rival SUV of Maruti features a more coupe-like styling.

Maruti, Toyota compact SUV specs

One of the differentiating factors for Maruti, Toyota compact SUV is expected to be its strong hybrid powertrain. It will be different from the Smart Hybrid (mild hybrid) system used with cars such as Brezza, S-Cross, Ciaz, XL6 and Ertiga.

In a strong hybrid system, the car is fully capable of running entirely on electric power, provided adequate battery charge is available. It can also work independently on its fuel powered motor. The SUV will have drive modes, which can automatically choose the best power supply based on availability and driving conditions.

At the time of launch, Maruti, Toyota compact SUV will be offered with a 1.5 litre petrol motor. With the hybrid tech, the SUV should be able to deliver matching performance in comparison to the likes of Creta and Seltos. Fuel efficiency could also be on the higher side.